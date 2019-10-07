Families supported by Children’s Services take part in ‘Have your say’ week

Thanks to the generosity of Island businesses, youngsters and their families have taken part in a ‘Have Your Say’ activity week, organised by the council’s Children’s Services department.

The week was open to children and families currently being supported by Children’s Services, as well as participating in fun activities it also provided an opportunity for children, families and carers to give their feedback and ideas on the services delivered by the council and to highlight what other support is available.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for Children Services, said:

“Thanks to a number of local businesses and individuals, families were able to take part in a number of pursuits from visits to Tapnell Farm and Legoland, to skateboarding, horse riding and kayaking. “The week would not have been possible were it not for the generosity of the providers and other businesses supporting, it with free or reduced costs and it was great to see families enjoying themselves and more importantly, feeling able to give their opinion on the services available to them.”

Kathy Marriott, head of strategy and operations for children’s services, said:

“This annual event once again gave us a fantastic opportunity to speak directly with those children, families and carers working with us. For some it was the first time they have had a chance to take part in activities that many take for granted. “Their views will help to shape how we deliver our services in the future as we aim to become an outstanding service. The support from the Island community and businesses is very special and something we should be proud of.”

Contributions amounting to £15,500 included:

Legoland donated 180 free tickets through their Merlin’s Magic Wands scheme;

Red funnel provided free return ferry travel for 180 people;

Morrisons in Lake donated drinks and refreshments for the Legoland group;

1Leisure donated bags for the Legoland group visit;

Pegasus Coach company gave reduced price coach fares for the visit;

A member of the public donated paintballing vouchers;

Tapnell Farm gave reduced price tickets;

John Cattle Skate Club provided reduced price skateboarding sessions;

Tact Isle offered kayaking activities at 60 per cent off the original cost;

The Hampshire and IOW virtual school donated funds for the educational bath bomb making;

The Sailability charity funded a free sailing experience to children with disabilities.

News shared by Isle of Wight council, in their own words. Ed