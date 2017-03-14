Caroline shares this latest news from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Ed

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) will be celebrating the charity’s tenth anniversary with a free entry Family Fun Day on Saturday 1st July from 10am – 4pm at Thruxton Motorsport Centre, near Andover.

The Fun Day promises entertainment for all the family, including a Fun Fair, Circus Performers, Vintage Vehicles, Fire Engines, a Dog Show and Face Painting.

Meet the team

There will also be an opportunity to meet the some of the HIOWAA Critical Care Team, who will be on hand to talk about their life-saving work, and to see the Air Ambulance. The event will mark ten years to the day since Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance made its first operational flight on 1st July 2007.

HIOWAA CEO Alex Lochrane commented,

“Our tenth Birthday Family Fun Day is a celebration of our life-saving service and how far it has evolved over the past ten years, as well as an opportunity for us to raise vital funds for the future.”

The charity is looking for a variety of stall holders to join them on the day. Anyone interested in taking a stall should contact HIOWAA Events Fundraiser Sophie Gunner on 02380 333377 or sophie@hiowaa.org.