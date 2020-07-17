Family pay tribute to motorcyclist who was ‘at his happiest when on two wheels’

The family of a man who sadly died in a collision near Niton on 1st July have today paid tribute to him.

Police were called just before 9pm to a report of a collision at the junction of Southford Lane and Newport Road involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Volkswagen Transporter.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Gordon John Endler, 62, of Merstone Lane, Arreton, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“At his happiest when on two wheels”

Paying tribute to him today, his son Joe said his father was happiest when on his motorcycle, and the family have released a picture of Gordon riding his bike on the Isle of Man.

Joe said:

“Dad was a motorcyclist through and through. He was at his happiest when on two wheels. “He was a well-known member of the Isle of Wight motorcycle community and could often be seen on his green Kawasaki ZX10 R. “Not only a father, he was also my best friend. “He has passed onto me this passion for motorcycling and in the future I intend to ride in his memory. “Dad will be sadly missed by his family and friends, he will leave a hole in our hearts and will be missed amongst the Island motorcycle community.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200241182.