Young Islander wins Junior Conservatoire place at ‘arguably the leading musical theatre school in the world’ – Can you help?

If you’ve ever sat in the audience of the small tents at Bestival or Rhythmtree Festival (and seen a young Islander jump up on stage to join in with the performers) you’ll well understand why 16-year-old Ebb Phillips has just been selected to join the Junior Conservatoire at Guildford College of Acting.

The young Ventnorian has fought off stiff competition to be selected for one of only six places.

Guildford College of Acting, which has a heritage if over 80 years, is described as “one of the most highly regarded theatre schools in the UK”.

Already a buzz

It’s a pretty big deal for Ebb, but financial realities mean he is seeking a business sponsor to help with the travel costs during term time.

Of course, there’s already a buzz about talented youngsters from the Isle of Wight, after Thomas Luke won BBC Young Musician in the keyboard category. Any sponsor would have the pride of knowing they’ve helped a young Islander elevate themselves.

A real passion for musical theatre

Ebb Phillips (pictured right) is a 16-year-old Islander, who from a young age has studied singing, theatre, piano, recorder, and more recently dance.

He has a real passion for musical theatre and he takes part in as much of the theatre scene on the Island as possible. He is working hard towards attending a musical theatre conservatoire in the hopes of becoming a West End performer.

A natural performer

Ebb loves performing and even at his young age has had gigs at Island festivals which were always well received.

He is a regular competitor at the Isle of Wight Music Dance and Drama Festival (IWMDDF) and always does well and enjoys the challenge. He took part in both the ‘Island’s got Talent’ competitions where he’s been awarded a first and second place in different years.

Committed to his course

Ebb was home-educated until he was 14 when he was offered a place on a performing arts BTEC at the Isle of Wight College.

He’s remained committed to this course even through the lockdown and is now looking forward to receiving his results.

Ebb will be working throughout the summer at Sea Pot at Wheeler’s Bay, Ventnor.

One of the top drama schools in the country

His mother, Sally Phillips, told us,

“This year Ebb auditioned for and was awarded a music scholarship to Ryde School where he will take his A-levels, no surprise he is studying Music, Drama and theatre and Psychology on the side. He’s looking forward to the challenges of more formal education and the opportunity of taking part in the school musicals. “The icing on the cake for him has now come in the form of being offered a very prestigious and hard fought place at The Guildford College of Acting’s Junior conservatoire. We have been told that only six places were offered from national auditions this year. This involves professional teaching from the staff at GSA, widely renowned as one of the top drama schools in the country. “This Saturday school is the best possible chance he has of improving his talents so that he can progress to a really good drama school or conservatoire.”

“A very talented student”

Musical Director and Conductor, Andrew Woodford, said,

“I have been very fortunate to have the pleasure of working with Ebb, he is a very talented student. I have taught him on Workshops and also in full scale musical productions. “He is always very prepared and punctual and takes great care in learning harmony lines. He is reliable and always willing to take on extra challenges, so much so, that I use him in recording in a studio when making backing tracks for professional productions. “Although the Island has opportunities there is naturally a limit to what can be offered from a smaller community and any opportunity at an established theatre school will give Ebb a great benefit for the future he could deservedly have. “He continues to participate in everything he can as he is enthusiastic to learn new skills. “He is a talented student and I very much enjoy working with him, he will be a credit to anywhere he is able to study.”



Can you help?

If you have a business that would consider sponsoring Ebb’s travel each week during term time to Guildford, please get in touch.

Generous philanthropists also welcome.

Main image: © Chris Jones – Chemical Gardens – taken at Rhythmtree Festival