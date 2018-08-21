Family pay tribute to ‘vivacious, charismatic, generous’ mother and grandmother

Police share this very sad news that the pedestrian involved in a collision earlier in the month has passed away. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Ed

A pedestrian involved in a collision in Wootton, on the Isle of Wight, earlier this month has died.

Jacqueline Valvona, 90, of Homebray House, Wootton, died at Southampton General Hospital yesterday afternoon (August 20).

She had been involved in a collision with a BMW car on Kite Hill, shortly before 4.30pm on August 2.

Family tribute

Today her family have paid tribute to her.

They said:

“Jaqueline was a much loved mother, grandmother and friend to many. “Those who knew her will remember her as a vivacious, charismatic, generous and fiercely independent person. “Born very premature in Paris 1928 and not expected to survive, she reached 90 years, 65 of which were on the Island. “She was unique. We would like to thank all the emergency services for their professional and sympathetic support and especially to the staff at Southampton General Hospital who were wonderful with both mum and us.”

The driver of the BMW X3, a 75-year-old man, was uninjured.

Get in touch

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180292735, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.