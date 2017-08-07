Fast track your small business idea to success with this week’s Upstarter sessions

The Ventnor Fringe Festival kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday) and whilst the town will be buzzing with live music, theatre and comedy, there’ll also be a new kind of event.

The Upstarter Incubator sessions.

Got and idea or product you want to develop? For what is a relatively tiny amount of money, you’ll have the chance to tap into the knowledgeable mind of Gill Wildman. She’s been working with startups for over a decade, helping them to find success in the UK and US.

Spend now, save later

Imagine how expensive taking an idea in the wrong direction could work out to correct later on – or how by making a small adjustment at the start could get you to profit much faster. What Gill is offering is many years of experience in helping people like you make the right decision early on.

A design strategist, and through her design consultancy Plot, Gill has also worked with many well-known household names and large corporates, bringing new innovative products and services to market.

If you have an idea or product that you’d like to develop there are two types of sessions you can book with Gill this week to take your idea forward.

Three Days To Pop-up

This course is for all you producers, artists, crafters, makers, performers and designers out there. A special programme to help make your idea a reality.

Running over three mornings from 10am-12pm, with a market stall on Saturday.

It will help you to get to grips with the fundamentals of getting a new idea out there. You’ll be equipped with some core startup tools and methods, and test that idea out on real people, giving you a head start.

The cost of the programme is £60, concessions £40.

Creative Microbusiness Clinic

On Thursday and Friday afternoons, there’s an opportunity for one-on-one mentoring with Gill Wildman.

Gill has worked in the UK public sector, and also for BBC, Nokia, Microsoft, Samsung, Participle, the UK Design Council, and with Nick at Plot for the last 11 years.

The cost is £20 per hour, or £10 per half hour – Sessions (16+) run between 1-3pm.

Upstarter Incubator

