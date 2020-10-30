FB6 deep dive #5: This is what it costs to run the Floating Bridge service. Here are the last two years of costs broken down

Below is a breakdown of all items the council has provided as to the cost of operating the Floating Bridge over the last 26 months. As before, these figures come from a detailed Freedom of Information request made by the Floating Bridge Stakeholders’ and Engineers’ Group.

Poring over the figures

We’ve been poring over the figures and some items appear to raise questions.

We’ve already detailed the £1m paid for ‘private contractors’ and ‘professional services‘, but there was more:

Bank fees – £16,953

Medical Fees – £5,291

Operational Equipment – £75,956

Questions

We asked the Isle of Wight council (IWC) for more detail on those items yesterday, but as yet, they haven’t come back with any answers, saying the person was ‘not available’. We’ve re-prompted them for answers again today.

The details

In the right hand column we’ve provided an average yearly cost, based on the 26 months’ worth of data (August 2018 to September 2020) the council provided. You can reorder the table by clicking on their title.

26 Months Yearly avg NJC Staff Pay £943,571 £471,786 NJC Staff NI £75,284 £37,642 NJC Staff Pension £194,363 £97,182 Training £1,121 £561 Recruitment Advertising £112 £56 Pension Enhancements £7,379 £3,690 Building maintenance £4,389 £2,195 Security of Building £1,055 £528 Electricity £4,952 £2,476 Building & Room Rent £8,310 £4,155 Rates £37,719 £18,860 Water and Sewerage £1,180 £590 Cleaning Contracts £85 £43 Refuse Collection £2,422 £1,211 Premises Insurance £228 £114 Vehicle Fuel Costs £45,353 £22,677 Vehicle Hire External £127 £64 Public Transport Fares £55 £28 Transport Insurance £70,762 £35,381 Office Equipment £20 £10 Operational Equipment £75,956 £37,978 Maintenance of op. equip. £110 £55 Printing Costs £125 £63 Photocopying Costs -£108 -£54 Stationery £16 £8 Clothing & Laundry £8,016 £4,008 Advertising & Public £3,200 £1,600 Licences £310 £155 Medical Fees £5,291 £2,646 Insurance Premiums £15,178 £7,589 Banking Fees £16,953 £8,477 Professional Services £175,793 £87,897 Payment to Private Contractors £848,405 £424,203 Internal Recharges £992 £496 Postage - Internal recharge £35 £18 Printing - Internal Recharge £231 £116 Total £2,548,987 £1,274,494

More on the way

