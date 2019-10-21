Ferry companies respond to Isle of Wight MP’s concerns about reliability over winter

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has pledged to monitor the service performance of cross-Solent operators having received assurances from each that they were well prepared for the coming winter.

Bob wrote to cross-Solent travel operators on 4th October asking about their winter preparations and has now shared their responses.

Keen to avoid maintenance and operational issues

Mr Seely said he was keen to avoid the same situation as last year where maintenance and operational issues – coupled with adverse weather conditions – led to restrictions in travel and inconvenience for Islanders.

Mr Seely sought reassurance that preparations were being undertaken by all providers to ensure that these issues did not repeat themselves and that any delays to cross-Solent travel were limited only by unavoidable and adverse weather.

Seely: I will be keeping a close eye on them

Bob said:

“I am pleased that all three operators have taken action to prepare themselves for the winter and I hope they will reach the targets they have set for themselves to ensure a reliable service for Islanders. “Bad weather aside, Islanders need services they can rely on and I will be keeping a close eye on them.”

