Wightlink step up to support travel costs for bright young Isle of Wight star in the making

Last month News OnTheWight shared news of a Ventnor lad who had fought off stiff competition to be offered a prestigious place at Guildford College of Acting’s Junior Conservatoire Saturday School.

The only hurdle for 16-year-old Ebb Phillips – who has a real passion for musical theatre and hopes to become a West End performer – was the cost of being driven to Guildford every Saturday.

Guildford College of Acting is widely renowned as one of the top drama schools in the country and this Saturday school is the best possible chance Ebb has of improving his talents for onward progression to a really good drama school or conservatoire.

Wightlink to support Ebb’s journey

News OnTheWight put out the call for businesses to support Ebb, and then the BBC followed up by featuring Ebb on Radio Solent.

It’s taken a few weeks of negotiation and discussion, but the night before Ebb received his GCSE results, he was informed that Wightlink would be sponsoring his ferry travel each Saturday during term time for the next two years.

Phillips: “Wightlink have been really flexible”

Ebb’s Mum, Sally, told News OnTheWight that she and Ebb were really grateful for the support..

She said,

“The team at Wightlink have been really flexible to find the best approach for Ebb.”

Image: © Chris Jones – Chemical Gardens – taken at Rhythmtree Festival

