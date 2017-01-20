How do you define ‘a small fire’? Read Wightlink’s version after ferry fire

A blaze aboard a Wightlink ferry yesterday (Thursday) left many confused after the ferry company described it as “a small fire” and insisted that “services to and from the Isle of Wight are running normally”.
Most people might consider a “small fire” as something like the photo on the right. However, when photos taken on board the ferry by passengers were released across the media, it was clear the fire was anything but “small”.
That said, it was, according to Wightlink, extinguished within minutes thanks to the brave and swift actions of the captain and crew. Well done to them!
The Fire Brigade said,
“It could have been a serious incident thankfully because of hte swift action of the crew we managed to avoid that.”
Passenger, Chris Ison, said,
“It was a big fire that took hold very quickly and they put it out very quickly.
“Within a couple of seconds it got much much bigger and heavy black smoke started billowing straight up.”
Click on the links in the Tweets to see photos
Spectacular pictures show Wightlink ferry fire drama in mid-Solent https://t.co/fheau5pRmn pic.twitter.com/rAQRX9Q6he
— The News, Portsmouth (@portsmouthnews) January 19, 2017
What’s “a small fire”?
Curious as to Wightlink’s definition of a “small fire”, OnTheWight got in touch with them to find out.
A spokesperson told us,
“We would call this a small fire because nobody was injured and it was confined to one piece of equipment in a small area of the ship on an outside deck.
“It did not cause significant damage to the vessel or systems and the Master was able to operate the ship normally in all respects.”
This tweet shows the damage sustained to the bridge
Ferry Evacuated After Fire in the Solent https://t.co/lTyHXspNlw pic.twitter.com/6K7NqkrzYN
— gCaptain (@gCaptain) January 20, 2017
Damage to timetable
Although the damage might not have been considered “significant” by Wightlink, it certainly has affected the timetable. Yesterday and today, passengers were unable to turn up and sail nor able to book for today.
In fact, Wightlink have had to take St Faith out of service for repair (as can be seen from the photos across the newspapers, the fire caused damage to the door to the bridge as well as at least two windows). This has resulted in a reduced timetable for at least today.
They went on to say
“Unfortunately, our sailings are currently closed to new bookings for Friday (20 January 2017), as we cannot bring St Faith back into service until she undergoes repairs, following yesterday morning’s fire.
“The incident has significantly reduced our capacity to carry vehicles to and from the Isle of Wight. Colleagues were yesterday busy contacting affected customers on today’s cancelled sailings to make alternative arrangements for them.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this causes to our customers.
“However, we do not anticipate there will be any issues this Saturday or Sunday. Customers can still book and amend reservations for this weekend on our website and through our contact centre (space permitting).”
Update 13.50
Wightlink advise St Faith will return to service at 14:00 this afternoon, sailing from Portsmouth.
The revised timetable
Wightlink yesterday tweeted details of the revised timetable. A number of readers have been in touch explaining that Wightlink would not take bookings on the Fishbourne route and others who have bookings and have been moved to Yarmouth.
The Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry will be running a revised timetable Friday, 20 Jan. More details at https://t.co/ubJ6rBceIu
— Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) January 19, 2017
Image: Small Fire by Ferran Moya under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 20th January, 2017 12:54pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eVs
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Travel
.
Alan
20.Jan.2017 1:22pm
Mountain. Molehill. Must be a slow news day in ventnor.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 1:41pm
But it was clearly not a small fire and it could so easily have been disastrous.
I know the truth is old-fashioned these days, but I for one am sick of continual spin and doublespeak and applaud those that challenge it.
Gbh
20.Jan.2017 3:01pm
Its a small fire in respect of what a large fire would have been. Size is relatve – in my kitchen it would have been fairly big, on a ferry, not so much….
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 3:12pm
What a strange thing to say. Does your kitchen carry cars and passengers across the Solent?
A fire of that size on a ferry is clearly very dangerous and it’s more than a little strange that we have people on here downplaying it.
Alan
20.Jan.2017 3:43pm
Mr Citizen.
I’m not tryingt to downplay the fact that there was a fire on a ferry, just saying that it was yesterdays news covered in great detail with pictures and/or video by a large number of media outlets.
Absolutely unnecessary to trawl it all up again today with a hyped up headline trying to make news where none exists.
Alan
20.Jan.2017 3:49pm
Just a quick follow up. Had a quick scan of another couple of online media outlets and counted seven new news stories without having to resort to sensationalising old news.
Slow news day in ventnor.
retired hack
20.Jan.2017 3:52pm
Nonsense. Wightlink’s original statement was disgracefully opaque and deserved to be exposed as such. Had a passenger not videoed the fire, and OTW reported it properly, there is every likelihood that the truth would not be available to the travelling public.
And you get all this free…
Alan
20.Jan.2017 4:47pm
RH. What utter hogwash. Still, it’s to be expected that you’d support otw in this way. You journo’s just don’t like any opinion that differs from yours.
Of course we should all accept that whatever is written in the media must be the absolute without question.
Tim
20.Jan.2017 3:53pm
Small fire, big fire does it really matter?
It could have been much worse given its location on a ferry mid-Solent, fortunately Wightlink can congratulate its staff for their prompt and efficient actions.
Personally I’d feel much safer if I could drive directly to the mainland instead.
Potentate
20.Jan.2017 4:35pm
When someone tells you to move on from a story, you should always do the opposite. This was the usual
Wightlink spin, never admit a drama, always play things down or refuse to elaborate when things go wrong. Surprised they didn’t say operational reasons.
Adam Chalmers
20.Jan.2017 5:15pm
Actually I agree with wightlink.. it was localised, never out of control and sorted.. yes I’d call that a small fire.. just because the flames look ferocious and there was black smoke
Islander
20.Jan.2017 7:14pm
Question is, was flammable material lying around by the ships control centre (its bridge)or were inflammable materials, say petrol stored there? What caused the material to burn? A discarded cigarette, a match, what?
From the fast ignition and fire spread, the top deck could easily have been ablaze, and maybe the bridge abandoned, then a real problem.
Did you see any of the ships crew fighting the fire wearing fire fighting apparatus? It seemed they wore standard working gear, unsuitable because of its flammability for fighting fires!
A bonza day out by all accounts; whens the next fire cruise?
Snapper
20.Jan.2017 8:27pm
Looked like burning plastic to me, hence flames and thick black smoke. Promptly put out by the crew with fire extinguishers, thus indicating it was a small fire. Damage was slight and the ship quickly brought back into service so no big deal.
Well done those who tackled the fire so efficiently. I applaud you.
Rhos yr Alarch
20.Jan.2017 9:29pm
I wonder if a fire in a tunnel really would be safer than a fire on a boat, where crew are on hand (as demonstrated) to put it out promptly.
And where would the alternative route be if a tunnel were out of action….