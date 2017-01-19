Wightlink have confirmed that a “small fire” broke on the 9am car ferry sailing from Portsmouth to Fishbourne, St Faith.

They say the fire broke out on the bridge during the journey (later saying it was on “an outside deck in a non-passenger area”) and was extinguished by the crew within minutes, no one was injured.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from the Island.

As a precaution emergency services met the ferry at Fishbourne. There were 52 passengers and 13 crew onboard the ferry.

Investigation underway

Wightlink say their services to and from the Isle of Wight are running normally. St Faith is at Fishbourne while initial investigations are carried out. The relevant authorities have been informed.

Statement from the council

Two hours after the fire, a statement was issued by the council. This is something we have never seen before and are unclear as to why the Leader would be issuing a statement in relation to a small fire that was extinguished by the ferry company crew within minutes.

A spokesperson said,

“Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart was made aware of an incident on board the Wightlink ferry this morning by senior managers of the company, on the understanding the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance.”

Councillor Stewart said:

“I have offered any further assistance that the council can provide, to help manage the situation.”

Image: SurrryCC under CC BY 2.0