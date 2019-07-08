Festival of Heroes returns to Brading Roman Villa this month: Book your tickets now

After having the cancel at the last minute due to high winds last year, the organisers of the Festival of Heroes event have not been put off.

The two-day family-friendly festival takes place at Brading Roman Villa on 27th and 28th July between 11am and 5pm each day.

Masses to see

As well as all the fantastic heroes your family can see (check out the enormous list at the bottom), each day’s action (compered by Steppin’ Out Boogie Bus) in the main arena includes:

Team Kinetix Super Hero Parkour

Huxley Magic

Haven Falconry (Saturday only)

Taekwondo display

Ability Dogs

Starlight Boutique dancers

Danceatomic display

The Greatest Show

Captain Nash

The children’s Big Top area includes free balloon modelling with Twisted Inflations UK; make your own Forky; Super Hero show; Toy Story Show; Princess Show and Glittopia unicorn shows.

Plenty of fun activities

As usual there’ll be loads of stalls, including food and drink as well as lots of activities to keep all the family busy such as:

Stone Farm Riding Ltd pony rides

Castles 4 Rascals

Vintage Island Amusements

Face painting and glitter By Team Unicorn

Sandown & Lake Youth Football Club, Isle of Wight Penalty Shoot out.

Where and when

The Festival of Heroes takes place at Brading Roman Villa, Brading on 27th and 28th July between 11am and 5pm each day.

Entry is £4 per person (age 2 and under free), a family of four is just £15 (free parking).

Book your tickets online today. Follow the Facebook event page for regular updates.

All your favourite heroes

Dino4hire – Bringing a whole host of Dinosaurs from Huge T-Rex to baby Dinos

BumbleBee Car Transformers Car Hire

Barricade Car Transformers Car Hire

Optimus Prime Robot Transformers Car Hire

Star Wars Team Isle of Wight Garrison

Thanos Hire A Hero

Fortnite – Beef Boss

Fortnite – Omega

Belle

Rapunzel

Alice

Spider-man

Cap A

Ariel

Wonder Woman

Mary

Bert

Starlord

Gamora

Rocket

Anna

Woody

Jessie

Batman

Cinderella

Flash

Red Ranger

Green Ranger

Merida

Snow White

Iron Man

Buzz Lightyear

Paw Patrol – Chase

Captain Nash Pirate Adventures – Quality Swashbucking Entertainment

Peter Pan

Batgirl

Elsa

Bucky

Moana

Mickey

Minnie

Daisy

Hulk

Bo-peep

Image: © Stewart Gibbs Photography