Festival of Heroes returns to Brading Roman Villa this month: Book your tickets now

After having the cancel at the last minute due to high winds last year, the organisers of the Festival of Heroes event have not been put off.
The two-day family-friendly festival takes place at Brading Roman Villa on 27th and 28th July between 11am and 5pm each day.
Masses to see
As well as all the fantastic heroes your family can see (check out the enormous list at the bottom), each day’s action (compered by Steppin’ Out Boogie Bus) in the main arena includes:
- Team Kinetix Super Hero Parkour
- Huxley Magic
- Haven Falconry (Saturday only)
- Taekwondo display
- Ability Dogs
- Starlight Boutique dancers
- Danceatomic display
- The Greatest Show
- Captain Nash
The children’s Big Top area includes free balloon modelling with Twisted Inflations UK; make your own Forky; Super Hero show; Toy Story Show; Princess Show and Glittopia unicorn shows.
Plenty of fun activities
As usual there’ll be loads of stalls, including food and drink as well as lots of activities to keep all the family busy such as:
- Stone Farm Riding Ltd pony rides
- Castles 4 Rascals
- Vintage Island Amusements
- Face painting and glitter By Team Unicorn
- Sandown & Lake Youth Football Club, Isle of Wight Penalty Shoot out.
Where and when
The Festival of Heroes takes place at Brading Roman Villa, Brading on 27th and 28th July between 11am and 5pm each day.
Entry is £4 per person (age 2 and under free), a family of four is just £15 (free parking).
Book your tickets online today. Follow the Facebook event page for regular updates.
All your favourite heroes
- Dino4hire – Bringing a whole host of Dinosaurs from Huge T-Rex to baby Dinos
- BumbleBee Car Transformers Car Hire
- Barricade Car Transformers Car Hire
- Optimus Prime Robot Transformers Car Hire
- Star Wars Team Isle of Wight Garrison
- Thanos Hire A Hero
- Fortnite – Beef Boss
- Fortnite – Omega
- Belle
- Rapunzel
- Alice
- Spider-man
- Cap A
- Ariel
- Wonder Woman
- Mary
- Bert
- Starlord
- Gamora
- Rocket
- Anna
- Woody
- Jessie
- Batman
- Cinderella
- Flash
- Red Ranger
- Green Ranger
- Merida
- Snow White
- Iron Man
- Buzz Lightyear
- Paw Patrol – Chase
- Captain Nash Pirate Adventures – Quality Swashbucking Entertainment
- Peter Pan
- Batgirl
- Elsa
- Bucky
- Moana
- Mickey
- Minnie
- Daisy
- Hulk
- Bo-peep
Image: © Stewart Gibbs Photography
Monday, 8th July, 2019 11:18am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n2Q
Filed under: Brading, Community, Featured, Island-wide, What's On, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓