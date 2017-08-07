Final chance for Dale to secure championship

Steve shares this latest report from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

There was disappointment for Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club crews on Saturday (5th August) as Lymington Rowing Club’s Regatta, staged at Milford-on-Sea was cancelled for the second time this season – although at least on this occasion the decision was taken on the Friday – so crews had not traveled.

The Regatta will not now be re-scheduled this season, as next Saturday (12th August) sees the last Hants & Dorset ARA Championship Regatta of the season take place at Bournemouth.

Chance for Dale

This will give the Club’s Coastal Junior Sculler, Dale Buckett, a final opportunity to secure the Association’s Championship in this event – where he currently shares first place with his season long rival from Christchurch.

The Club will also have an opportunity to take a share in the Ladies Novice Sculls Association Championship – to add to the Ladies Coastal Junior Fours Championship that is already secure along with their selection to represent the Association at this year’s South Coast Championship on Saturday, 2nd September being at Dorney Lake, Eton, the venue for the 2012 Olympic Regatta.