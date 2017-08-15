Final Hants & Dorset ARA Regatta of season for Ryde Rowing Club

Steve shares this latest report from the Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

Wightlink sponsored Ryde Rowing Club produced a reasonable set of results in the final Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Regatta of the season at Bournemouth on Saturday (12th August).

There was a tenth win for the Ladies Coastal Junior Four of Lisa Murphy, Emily Pike, Kate Whitehurst, and Catherine Murphy with coach Micky Jenner coxing in an event they have dominated all season to take the Hants & Dorset Championship – the Club’s forty-first title – and to be selected to represent the Association at the South Coast Championships – for the thirty seventh time in the Club’s history.

J16 Mixed Four

The young J16 Mixed Four of Tye Cameron, Freya Drage, Austin Smith and Tye Starkey with coach Graham Reeve coxing also tasted victory in their event with a comfortable win.

Although this may have had an impact of the Men’s Novice Four, where Josh Lee replaced Freya and due to poor race scheduling they had to race again just two events later finishing in fifth place.

Men’s Coastal Junior Four

The Men’s Coastal Junior Four of Dom Douglas, Joel Smith, Ben Toms and Joe Groves with Micky Jenner coxing once again performed reasonably well to finish third in their heat and gain a place in the final.

They kept pace with the other crews in the final in a tight race before falling back at the end to finish in fifth place.

Men’s Coastal Junior Senior Four

The Men’s Coastal Junior Senior Four of Joel Smith, Max Reeve, James Smith, Dale Buckett (pictured) and Cox Allan Evans in only their second race of the season produced a good performance to finish in third place in the final.

Scullers

Dale and Joel then went on to race in their respective single sculling events – Dale in the Men’s Coastal Junior event and Joel in the Men’s Novice event and both will be disappointed with their results.

Dale’s second place bought to an end his season long battle with his rival from Christchurch – whose win gave him the Hants & Dorset Championship leaving Dale in the runners-up slot.

Joel finished in fifth place which was disappointing after a good performance in the heat where he finished in second place.

Other results at the Regatta meant that Ryde will also have a share in the Association’s Ladies Novice Scull Championship – a forty second H&D Championship.

Summary of results

Men’s Junior Senior Four. J. (Joel) Smith, M. Reeve, J. (James) Smith, D. Buckett. Allan Evans (Cox). Third in Final.

Men’s Coastal Junior Four. D. Douglas, J. Smith, B. Toms, J. Groves, M. Jenner (Cox). Third in heat, fifth in Final.

Men’s Novice Four. T. Starkey, A. Smith, T. Cameron, J. Lee, G. Reeve (Cox). 5th in Final.

Ladies Coastal Junior Four. L. Murphy, E. Pike, K. Whitehurst, C. Murphy, M. Jenner (Cox). First in Final.

Mixed J16 Four. T. Cameron, F. Drage, A. Smith, T. Starkey, G. Reeve (Cox). First in Final.

Men’s Junior Scull. D. Buckett. Second in Final.

Men’s Novice Scull. J (Joel) Smith. Second in heat. Fifth in Final.