Financial boost for ice rink campaigners

Support from Ryde Town Council, Ryde Slide and JR Zone announced today by ice rink campaigners.

Ryde arena action group

Ryde Arena Community Action Group and Wight Ice Leisure Limited (WILL) are delighted to report that Ryde Town Council has awarded WILL a community grant of £1,500 towards getting a professional survey and valuationRyde town council of the rink. The total cost of the survey will be £3,600.

Hurrah for Ryde Slide
The Ryde Slide has also offered to give us a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of their tickets.

Four daring Wightlink Junior Raiders are being sponsored to do the slide in full kit, one of whom has already raised an amazing £500 before we’ve even put the details on our website!

Please visit our website in the next few days to get details of how to sponsor one of these intrepid youngsters!

Support from JT Zone
The Under 13s Wightlink Junior Raiders would like to thank the JR Zone for hosting their end of season team spirit boosting party.

Although the teams have voted to officially suspend for a year to give us time to try to get our rink back, the children are still very much a team and in spite of having no ice on which to practice, won their last match 6-5 against Bracknell.

We hope to see them back on our own ice soon!

Friday, 23rd June, 2017 3:10pm

