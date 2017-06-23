Financial boost for ice rink campaigners

Robina shares this latest news. Ed



Ryde Arena Community Action Group and Wight Ice Leisure Limited (WILL) are delighted to report that Ryde Town Council has awarded WILL a community grant of £1,500 towards getting a professional survey and valuation of the rink. The total cost of the survey will be £3,600.

Hurrah for Ryde Slide

The Ryde Slide has also offered to give us a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of their tickets.

Four daring Wightlink Junior Raiders are being sponsored to do the slide in full kit, one of whom has already raised an amazing £500 before we’ve even put the details on our website!

Please visit our website in the next few days to get details of how to sponsor one of these intrepid youngsters!

Support from JT Zone

The Under 13s Wightlink Junior Raiders would like to thank the JR Zone for hosting their end of season team spirit boosting party.

Although the teams have voted to officially suspend for a year to give us time to try to get our rink back, the children are still very much a team and in spite of having no ice on which to practice, won their last match 6-5 against Bracknell.

We hope to see them back on our own ice soon!

Location map

View the location of this story.