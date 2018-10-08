Find out how libraries can help your wellbeing during National Libraries Week

This in from the council, in their own words. Ed

There are a whole host of events planned this week at libraries across the Isle of Wight in celebration of National Libraries Week.

National Libraries Week is running this year from 8 to 13 October and is aimed at showcasing the best that UK libraries of all kinds have to offer, encouraging everyone to discover that their local library is about far more than just books.

Improving wellbeing

This year, Island libraries are emphasising the essential role they play in helping people improve their wellbeing, bringing communities together, combatting loneliness, providing a space for reading and creativity and supporting people with their mental health.

Activities celebrating the difference libraries make to our communities include a 20 brick Lego challenge, the Minecraft vs Lego Battle of the Builds, talks on the history of libraries on the Island, Time and Tide – the life and photographic work of Juliet Margaret Cameron, the National Poo Museum on tour to musical performances from the Wight Ukers Ukelele Band.

Remembering the fallen

In particular, there is a chance to remember the fallen of World War I at Sandown Library where there is a special poppy knitting session, and at Ryde Library, where over 600 poppies are being made during the week, commemorating the local people who died during the war.

Cabinet member for environment and heritage, Councillor John Hobart, said,

“Our Island libraries provide a vital service for Islanders all year round, not just for National Libraries Week. I would certainly encourage residents to visit their local library to see what is on offer or pop along to one of the many events planned this week. “It’s a great opportunity to ask your local library staff about all the different things you can do both online and at the library.”

Find out more

For information on events, free online services, or simply to find out what is on offer at your local library, please follow the council’s social media pages at Facebook: iwlibraries and Twitter: @iwlibraries

Alternatively, you can visit the Website or contact our library team on (01983) 823824.

Image: © Jonathan Dodd