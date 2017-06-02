Find out more about James Tissot: The Art, Life and Love of a Victorian Painter

Carolyn shares details of this final lecture of the season of the Vectis Decorative Fine Arts Society, which has recently re-branded as The Arts Society, Isle of Wight, Quay Arts. Ed

The last lecture in our programme – on Thursday 15th June – is James Tissot; The Art, Life and Love of a Victorian Painter.

Jaques Tissot was born in Nantes, France where he spent his early childhood. His father was a successful drapery merchant, assisted by Tissot’s mother and their involvement in the fashion industry is believed to have had an influence on his painting style, depicting women’s clothing in fine details. By the time Tissot was 17 he decided he wanted to be a painter and changed his name to James which may have been because of his interest in everything English.

Largely because Tissot refused to exhibit with his friend Degas and the Impressionists he was relegated by history to the ranks of the reactionary Salon and dismissed as a painter of fashion plate superficiality.

However, over the last 20 years a more just appreciation of his art has emerged which recognises his unique contribution to our view of 19th century society in both France and Britain. Tissot’s pictures combine precise observation, indefatigable draughtsmanship and a subtle humour, to pass comment on Victorian society; but they also tell us about a man who fell in love and whose life was changed forever because of it.

The lecturer

Our lecturer Tim Stimson’s involvement in art began with the practical; for a number of years he was a professional painter/ ceramicist in Scotland and Wales before returning to university to study literature and the history of art.

For the last 20 years he has been a freelance cultural/art historian, specialising in 17th and 19th century art and society. He now lectures for the universities of Cambridge, Nottingham and Hull; the WEA, the Art Fund and presents residential study courses in Britain and Europe.

Where and when

The lecture at Quay Arts Centre, Newport begins at 8pm (running until 9.15pm), but the cafe is open from 6.30pm if anyone wants to take advantage of a meal or drinks before the lecture.

The cost to visitors is £8.

