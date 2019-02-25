Find out about Network Ryde services and see alcohol misuse exhibition

The Open Day is a chance to pop in to 147 to see what Network Ryde offers and learn more about how they support young people, as well as see the excellent alcohol misuse exhibition.

Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) exhibition launch

At the end of last month a new art installation was installed at Network Ryde’s youth café – 147.

Five young people who had been attending free Saturday workshops as part of Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) – a project aimed at raising awareness of the harm alcohol can cause – have contributed to an exhibition which is on display at 147.

Open Day
Members of the public will be able to see the exhibition next month.

An Open Day has been confirmed for Saturday 9th March.

Do take the opportunity to pop in to 147 to see what Network Ryde offers and learn more about how they support young people.

Find them at 147 High Street (opposite Iceland), Ryde between noon and 3pm on Saturday 9th March.

Mark L Francis
Young folk of today – want it all handed to them on a plate. When I was a teenager we used to have to go out & work out how to abuse alcohol ourselves! mostly by lying about our age & schlepping out to the Hare & Hounds then writing off a car or two on the way home. In the old Prince Consort you could get… Read more »
25, February 2019 11:42 am
