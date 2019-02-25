Find out about Network Ryde services and see alcohol misuse exhibition

At the end of last month a new art installation was installed at Network Ryde’s youth café – 147.

Five young people who had been attending free Saturday workshops as part of Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) – a project aimed at raising awareness of the harm alcohol can cause – have contributed to an exhibition which is on display at 147.

Open Day

Members of the public will be able to see the exhibition next month.

An Open Day has been confirmed for Saturday 9th March.

Do take the opportunity to pop in to 147 to see what Network Ryde offers and learn more about how they support young people.

Find them at 147 High Street (opposite Iceland), Ryde between noon and 3pm on Saturday 9th March.