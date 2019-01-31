Young people use range of mediums to highlight dangers of alcohol misuse

Earlier this week, Ryde saw the launch of a new art installation at Network Ryde’s youth café – 147.

Five young people who had been attending free Saturday workshops as part of Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) – a project aimed at raising awareness of the harm alcohol can cause – have contributed to the exhibition which will be on display at 147 for several weeks.

The artists, all aged 13-14, have spent the last three months researching the dangers and impact of alcohol misuse, and producing artwork to raise awareness of the issues.

Fantastic range of mediums

They were invited to choose any medium they wanted to express themselves and the finished pieces include a hand-embroidered denim jacket, a painting, a dance (choreographed and performed by the young people) and a short story.

Lisa from 147 said,

“All the artwork is of a very high standard; we’re so proud of the artists and the work they’ve produced. Well done to Lilly, India, Grace, Lili-Mae and Archie!”

Open Day coming soon

Network Ryde will be announcing an Open Day at 147 very soon, allowing the general public to see the art installation and also learn more about the services offered by them to support young people.

The hope is for the artwork to then move onto other venues, exposing the young people’s artworks and experiences to a wider audience.

We’ll update readers once the Open Day is confirmed.

