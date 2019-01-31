Young people use range of mediums to highlight dangers of alcohol misuse

A huge well done to all the young people involved in the creation of artwork for the CAP installation at Network Ryde’s youth cafe, highlighting the harmful impact alcohol can have on young people.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) exhibition launch

Earlier this week, Ryde saw the launch of a new art installation at Network Ryde’s youth café – 147.

Five young people who had been attending free Saturday workshops as part of Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) – a project aimed at raising awareness of the harm alcohol can cause – have contributed to the exhibition which will be on display at 147 for several weeks.

Click on image to see larger version
Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) exhibition launch

The artists, all aged 13-14, have spent the last three months researching the dangers and impact of alcohol misuse, and producing artwork to raise awareness of the issues.

Fantastic range of mediums
They were invited to choose any medium they wanted to express themselves and the finished pieces include a hand-embroidered denim jacket, a painting, a dance (choreographed and performed by the young people) and a short story.

Click on image to see larger version
Artwork from Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) workshops

Lisa from 147 said,

“All the artwork is of a very high standard; we’re so proud of the artists and the work they’ve produced. Well done to Lilly, India, Grace, Lili-Mae and Archie!”

Click on image to see larger version
Photos of the dance performance from Ryde’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) workshops

Open Day coming soon
Network Ryde will be announcing an Open Day at 147 very soon, allowing the general public to see the art installation and also learn more about the services offered by them to support young people.

The hope is for the artwork to then move onto other venues, exposing the young people’s artworks and experiences to a wider audience.

We’ll update readers once the Open Day is confirmed.

Find out more about Network Ryde – which is a Ryde Town Council project – by visiting their Facebook Page.

Thursday, 31st January, 2019 5:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mdb

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*