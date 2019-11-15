Find out more about preventing harm and reducing risk of abuse in those with care needs

The Isle of Wight Council adult social care team, the Safeguarding Adults Board and partners will be out and about across the Island with information about what adult safeguarding is and what it means to Islanders.
National Adult Safeguarding Awareness Week runs from Monday 18th to 24th November, and during the week Isle of Wight Council adult social care, the safeguarding Adults Board, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, The You Trust, Health Watch and People Matter IW will be attending various key locations to advise, inform and chat about safeguarding.
Preventing harm and reducing risk of abuse
Adult safeguarding means protecting a person’s rights to live in safety, free from abuse and neglect.
The Care Act defines an adult at risk as “an adult who has care and support needs and is or is at risk of being abused or neglected and unable to protect themselves against the abuse or neglect because of those needs”.
Coleman: Ensuring people have control about how they want to live
Emma Coleman, Isle of Wight Local Safeguarding Adults Board coordinator said:
“Everyone has the right to be and feel safe, but sometimes people are harmed, neglected or abused by others. Abuse and neglect can be things like hitting and pushing someone, taking or misusing their money, forcing them to take part in a sexual act, or not providing the food, care or medicine someone needs. People can also self-neglect, which can include refusing care and treatments, and things like hoarding.
“The aim of adult safeguarding is to prevent harm and reduce the risk of abuse or neglect to adults with care and support needs.
“It is really important to safeguarding adults in a way that supports them in making choices, and having control about how they want to live.”
Opportunities to find out more about adult safeguarding are as follows:
Monday 18th November, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Lord Louis Library, Newport
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
Tuesday 19 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Tesco Extra, Ryde
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
- Safeguarding Adults Board
Wednesday 20 November, 9.30am to 12pm
Lord Louis Library, Newport
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
- Safeguarding Adults Board
- Clinical Commissioning Group
- The You Trust
- Healthwatch
- People Matter IW
Wednesday 20 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm
The Heights, Sandown
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
Thursday 21 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Co-op, Freshwater
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
Friday 22 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm
Cowes Library, West Cowes
Attending:
- IW Council adult social care
Get in touch
If you suspect someone is in immediate risk, harm or danger, please telephone the police on 999. If you are concerned that an adult is experiencing, or is at risk of abuse or neglect, please contact the adult safeguarding team.
Adult safeguarding team during office hours call: (01983) 814980. Adult safeguarding team outside office hours call: (01983) 821105
Or email: safeguardingconcerns@iow.gov.uk
