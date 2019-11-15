Find out more about preventing harm and reducing risk of abuse in those with care needs

The Isle of Wight Council adult social care team, the Safeguarding Adults Board and partners will be out and about across the Island with information about what adult safeguarding is and what it means to Islanders.

National Adult Safeguarding Awareness Week runs from Monday 18th to 24th November, and during the week Isle of Wight Council adult social care, the safeguarding Adults Board, the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, The You Trust, Health Watch and People Matter IW will be attending various key locations to advise, inform and chat about safeguarding.

Preventing harm and reducing risk of abuse

Adult safeguarding means protecting a person’s rights to live in safety, free from abuse and neglect.

The Care Act defines an adult at risk as “an adult who has care and support needs and is or is at risk of being abused or neglected and unable to protect themselves against the abuse or neglect because of those needs”.

Coleman: Ensuring people have control about how they want to live

Emma Coleman, Isle of Wight Local Safeguarding Adults Board coordinator said:

“Everyone has the right to be and feel safe, but sometimes people are harmed, neglected or abused by others. Abuse and neglect can be things like hitting and pushing someone, taking or misusing their money, forcing them to take part in a sexual act, or not providing the food, care or medicine someone needs. People can also self-neglect, which can include refusing care and treatments, and things like hoarding. “The aim of adult safeguarding is to prevent harm and reduce the risk of abuse or neglect to adults with care and support needs. “It is really important to safeguarding adults in a way that supports them in making choices, and having control about how they want to live.”

Opportunities to find out more about adult safeguarding are as follows:

Monday 18th November, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Lord Louis Library, Newport

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Tuesday 19 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Tesco Extra, Ryde

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Safeguarding Adults Board

Wednesday 20 November, 9.30am to 12pm

Lord Louis Library, Newport

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Safeguarding Adults Board

Clinical Commissioning Group

The You Trust

Healthwatch

People Matter IW

Wednesday 20 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm

The Heights, Sandown

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Thursday 21 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Co-op, Freshwater

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Friday 22 November, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Cowes Library, West Cowes

Attending:

IW Council adult social care

Get in touch

If you suspect someone is in immediate risk, harm or danger, please telephone the police on 999. If you are concerned that an adult is experiencing, or is at risk of abuse or neglect, please contact the adult safeguarding team.

Adult safeguarding team during office hours call: (01983) 814980. Adult safeguarding team outside office hours call: (01983) 821105

Or email: safeguardingconcerns@iow.gov.uk

