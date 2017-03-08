Carolyn shares details of this upcoming lecture by the Vectis Decorative & Fine Arts Society. Ed

Vectis Decorative & Fine Arts Society present their March 2017 lecture, The Golden Section in Art and Architecture by Alexandra Epps.

Alexandra is a guide at Tate Modern, Tate Britain and Guildhall Art Gallery. Her background as a designer has led to an interest in what lies behind a work of art, its hidden meanings, the notion of inspiration, the notion of genius.

The ‘Golden Section’ is a mathematical principal often used to create pleasing compositions for art and design pieces – Leonardo da Vinci’s Vetruvian Man is a prime example of the Golden Section. Also used in architecture just think of The Great Pyramid, The Taj Mahal, The Parthenon.

Alexandra will reveal the mystery of the Golden Section that has inspired thinkers from most disciplines for thousands of years – artists and architects, mathematicians and musicians – even mystics. She will take us on a voyage of discovery to track the evidence from classical to contemporary.

A quote from an attendee at a lecture on the subject said,

“A big thank you for the wonderful talk you’ve just given here. I found it absolutely fascinating as I’m sure we will.”

Not one to be missed!

Where and when

The free lecture takes place at Quay Arts on Thursday 16th March from 8pm until 9.15pm.

Quay Arts is open from 6.30pm – Light suppers and bar available.

Visitors welcome £8 entry.

For more information about the Vectis Decorative & Fine Arts Society visit the Website

Image: misterparks under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.