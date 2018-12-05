Find out more about the Isle of Wight’s heritage for free

The council share details of this opportunity to find out more about the Island’s heritage free of charge. Ed

The Museum of Island History at Newport Guildhall will be opening free of charge on Saturday 8 December, between 10am and 2pm.

Visitors will be able to have their archaeological finds identified, and gain advice from conservator Dr Paul Simpson on the conservation and storage of their historic items.

Activities for children

Smaller guests can also make a free badge or Christmas decoration inspired by the winter collections of the heritage service.

If you are stuck for ideas for Christmas gifts, there will be local books and gifts for sale in the museum shop.

Smout: Bring your finds

The day has been organised by the Isle of Wight Council’s Heritage Service.

Richard Smout, heritage service manager, said,

“I would like to invite residents and tourists alike, especially if they have never been before, to come and visit the Museum of Island History on the free open day and take the chance to find out more about any items of archaeology that they may have found, for free. “We have put together some extremely interesting exhibitions, activities and events that people of all ages can enjoy during this festive event.”

More info

For more information please contact museums@iow.gov.uk or call (01983) 823433 or visit the Website

You can also contact Visit Isle of Wight’s Newport Visitor Information Centre on (01983) 521555, ext 32.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council Heritage Service

