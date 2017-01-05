Find out more about ‘The Ups and Downs in the Lives of the Impressionists’

Carolyn shares details of this upcoming arts lecture taking place on Thursday 19th January 2017. Ed

Vectis Decorative & Fine Arts Society (VDFAS) at Quay Arts kicks off the New Year with a lecture on the ups and downs in the lives of the Impressionists on Thursday 19th January.

A tiny section of the Seine to the west of Paris would have represented the perfect antidote to the claustrophobia of mid 19th century Paris and has been termed “The Cradle of Impressionism”.

It was here along to five riverside villages that artists, later known as the Impressionists, became frequent visitors, in some cases even setting up home for a while.

The lives and early works of Monet, Renoir, Pisarro, Sisley and Morisot will be explored in what promises to be a lively and entertaining lecture.

The lecturer

The lecturer, Carole Petipher, is a guide and lecturer on combined history and art tours in France with over ten years experience.

Life aboard river vessels on the Seine, Oise, Marne and Rhone offered her the chance to explore, and further research certain riverside locations linked to art which helped her develop her in-depth knowledge.

Where and when

The lectures at Quay Arts Centre, Newport begin at 8pm (running for one hour), but the cafe is open from 6.30pm if anyone wants to take advantage of a meal or drinks before the lecture.

The cost to visitors is £8.

Find out more about the VDFAS by visiting the Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.