First art exhibition for Ryde grandmother

A Ryde grandmother is to have her first ever exhibition at the Monkton Arts Acon gallery in February.

Mo Martin, who is self-taught, will show paintings and collages showing early influences to current interests, including many Island-related pictures.

Proceeds from sales will be used to support Vernon Square Garden, Ryde’s historic open space where Mo is a volunteer worker.

Curator of the Sara K collection

Mo is also a curator of the Sara K collection, a children’s art gallery established at the Monkton Arts Cafe in memory of late local artist Sara Kouvaritakis.

It’s a charming addition to the much needed provision of exhibition space in Ryde and is being used by local schools to display their children’s art projects.

The great value of art in our lives

Mo says,

“It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of art in our lives. It ticks all the boxes for good mental health, encourages creativity and social interaction as well as self-esteem, especially in children. “We must support it wherever we find it.”

Where and when

The exhibition runs from Monday February 3rd to Saturday February 15th at Monkton Arts Cafe in East Street, Ryde.

Open daily 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.