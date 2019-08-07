First chance for Islanders to hear from the new Brexit Party’s candidate, Peter Wiltshire

Have a listen to the first published interview with Peter Wiltshire, the Brexit Party’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate (PPC) for the Isle of Wight, to learn about his background and ideas

Peter Wiltshire - IW Brexit Party PPC

This week The Brexit Party announced their Prospective Parliamentary Candidates across the country, including the one for the Isle of Wight.

This is the first published interview with Peter Wiltshire.

As this was the first chance for Islanders to hear what he’s about, we ran over a number of broad questions as Peter waited to board the ferry after he’d spent the day on the Island.

Have a listen

(audio telephone quality)

Overview
Below is an overview of what we spoke about:

What was his route into politics?
In short – Frustrated by the progress and bumped into Nigel Farage.

What are his connections to the Isle of Wight?
Currently splits his week between his house on the Mainland and the one he bought in Sandown last year. He has two businesses: One in Derby – Payment systems software house and another in Hemel Hempstead – a Recruitment company.

What does he see as the main issues for the IW?
When asked what he felt were the main issues for the IW – He didn’t have a lot of fixed ideas on this, as he tells us he wants to hear from people as what they should be.

Two IW relevant items he did speak about were tourism – Why some towns aren’t busy all year round, as they are in Cornwall – and the ferries – where he thought he could cast a fresh eye over it, but didn’t rule out the possibility of Nationalising them.

On Bob Seely
He wouldn’t be draw on what he thought Bob Seely’s strengths and weakness were, but did bring up that that the Island’s current MP voted for Theresa May’s treaty – which Peter saw as being worse than staying in the EU, describing it as ‘a trap’.

We also asked Peter about his previously-stated desire to stand as a PCC in Bracknell against Dr Philip Lee and why he switched to the Island.

Image: YouTube Screen grab

Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 7:50pm

By

chausettes

Best of luck to him – I’m quite happy for him to split the right-leaning conservative votes.

Vote Up9-4Vote Down
7, August 2019 8:36 pm
buffalosmoke

Best of luck Peter!

Vote Up5-2Vote Down
7, August 2019 8:48 pm
laurashales

He has no idea what Islanders want, doesn’t work here, barely lives here, kids in a mainland school, knows nothing about politics, why on earth would we want him to represent us?

Vote Up5-4Vote Down
7, August 2019 9:12 pm
