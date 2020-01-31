First Gold medal of the season for Isle of Wight skeleton athlete

Last week Isle of Wight skeleton athlete, Kim Murray, won her first Gold of the season in Lake Placid.

Kim raced twice in two days as is usual on the Inter-Continental Cup circuit (ICC), coming fifth in the first race and improving to first (tied with Katie Uhlaender from USA) on the second day.

She told OnTheWight,

“I’d trained well all week, and although happy with fifth I wasn’t satisfied as I knew I could do better. “The next day I improved my lines and my second run lifted me from fifth place to joint first. I was over the moon with the result and really pleased with my second run as it was my best of the week.”

Murray: “Heading in the right direction”

Kim went on to say,

“I also pushed really competitively; getting a personal best and ranking second in the field on the second race day. “It was a great week overall and I felt like I showed a lot of improvement compared to when I raced the World Cup’s in December, not least because my times were significantly better. It’s confirmation that my season is heading in the right direction, as well as a nice confidence boost after a strong showing in Igls the week before.”

Congratulations to Kim, what an achievement!

Image: © Deluxpix





