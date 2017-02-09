The nine members (plus Executive Secretary) of the new Isle of Wight Executive will be meeting this afternoon (at the earlier time of 4pm) for the first time.

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting so you can follow the debate. They will be discussing and voting on

Budget And Council Tax Setting 2017/18 and Future Years Forecasts (Paper B)

Performance and Finance Report – Quarter Ended 31 December 2016 (Paper C)

School Funding Formula 2017 – 2018 (Paper D)

Admissions Arrangements (Paper E)

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Agenda

Budget papers

The Papers

For those wishing to refer to the Papers, see the embedded papers below. Click on the full screen icon for larger versions.

