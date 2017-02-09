First meeting of the newly-formed Isle of Wight council Executive: Live coverage

Follow the discussion and debate of the newly-formed Conservative Alliance Executive from 4pm (new earlier time) today.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

council-chamber-reading-papers

The nine members (plus Executive Secretary) of the new Isle of Wight Executive will be meeting this afternoon (at the earlier time of 4pm) for the first time.

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting so you can follow the debate. They will be discussing and voting on

  • Budget And Council Tax Setting 2017/18 and Future Years Forecasts (Paper B)
  • Performance and Finance Report – Quarter Ended 31 December 2016 (Paper C)
  • School Funding Formula 2017 – 2018 (Paper D)
  • Admissions Arrangements (Paper E)

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

Agenda

Executive agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Budget papers

The Papers
For those wishing to refer to the Papers, see the embedded papers below. Click on the full screen icon for larger versions.

Isle of Wight council budge papers Feb 2017 by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Budget Proposal 2017-18 PAPER B – APPENDIX C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 9th February, 2017 3:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eZi

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage, Top story

Print Friendly

.

3 Comments

  1. Luisa Hillard


    9.Feb.2017 6:03pm

    An Executive Committee meeting lasting 37 minutes. Of which just 4 minutes were spent on both presenting and discussing the budget?

    I note Sally’s comment that “Cllr Gilbey seems to be giving a sales pitch for the PFI”. It was the same last time he was in charge. Only after Phil Jordan took over did we find out the extent of the problems. Or that they even existed.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Geoff Lumley


    9.Feb.2017 6:12pm

    The new leader seems incapable of working out that he has been in power 3 weeks, not 2 as he repeatedly said tonight when extolling ‘how busy’ they have been. A small point I know, but makes you wonder about basic numeracy.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*