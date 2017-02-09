The nine members (plus Executive Secretary) of the new Isle of Wight Executive will be meeting this afternoon (at the earlier time of 4pm) for the first time.
OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting so you can follow the debate. They will be discussing and voting on
- Budget And Council Tax Setting 2017/18 and Future Years Forecasts (Paper B)
- Performance and Finance Report – Quarter Ended 31 December 2016 (Paper C)
- School Funding Formula 2017 – 2018 (Paper D)
- Admissions Arrangements (Paper E)
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Agenda
Executive agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Budget papers
The Papers
For those wishing to refer to the Papers, see the embedded papers below. Click on the full screen icon for larger versions.
Isle of Wight council budge papers Feb 2017 by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Budget Proposal 2017-18 PAPER B – APPENDIX C by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Thursday, 9th February, 2017 3:50pm
By Sally Perry
Luisa Hillard
9.Feb.2017 6:03pm
An Executive Committee meeting lasting 37 minutes. Of which just 4 minutes were spent on both presenting and discussing the budget?
I note Sally’s comment that “Cllr Gilbey seems to be giving a sales pitch for the PFI”. It was the same last time he was in charge. Only after Phil Jordan took over did we find out the extent of the problems. Or that they even existed.
Geoff Lumley
9.Feb.2017 6:13pm
Gilbey was always in the pocket of Island Roads
Geoff Lumley
9.Feb.2017 6:12pm
The new leader seems incapable of working out that he has been in power 3 weeks, not 2 as he repeatedly said tonight when extolling ‘how busy’ they have been. A small point I know, but makes you wonder about basic numeracy.