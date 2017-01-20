The council share details of the newly formed Executive. It has been increased by three members. Ed
Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart has named his Executive that will take care of the leadership of the authority until the local council elections in May 2017.
Councillor Stewart said:
“I am pleased to announce the team of members who will support and guide the council in the coming months. This cross-party team uphold my ambitions to provide professional leadership for the council in a caretaking capacity up to the local council elections in May. I know that they will act ethically and with integrity to provide the best possible service for Island residents, and to ensure that effective decisions and actions are taken as necessary.
“Over the next few weeks, our focus will be upon the need to set and agree a robust council budget for 2017/18, which will be considered by the Full Council on 22 February. We will be working closely with council officers to address service needs and establish the best way forward for council services in relation to this and to meet the £7.5 million gap in council funding already identified.
“Yesterday (19 January) we had a very productive and enlightening meeting with council officers about the budget; as a result I am confident that we will be able to lead the council to achieve our primary objective of setting a legal and balanced budget for next year.”
|Leader and executive member for strategic and community partnerships, and public protection
|Cllr Dave Stewart (Conservative)
|Deputy leader and executive member for corporate resources
|Cllr Stuart Hutchinson (Conservative)
|Children’s services
|Cllr Chris Whitehouse (Conservative)
|Tourism and business development (including public realm)
|Cllr Wayne Whittle
(Conservative)
|Transport and infrastructure (including car parking)
|Cllr Ian Ward
(Conservative)
|Adult social care and public health
|Cllr Richard Priest
(Individual Members’ Group)
|Major contracts management
|Cllr Jon Gilbey
(Individual Members’ Group)
|Regeneration
|Cllr Julie Jones-Evans (Individual Members’ Group)
|Planning, housing and homelessness
|Cllr Daryll Pitcher
(UKIP)
Hermit
20.Jan.2017 11:19am
Daryll Pitcher! Someone who’s involved in the EU investigation into UKIP fraudulent payments! Jesus wept……
Michael G
20.Jan.2017 11:24am
It beggars belief. Where’s the professionalism and integrity Dave promised on Wednesday night?
Drone
20.Jan.2017 11:22am
Oh My God! They have given the pfi BACK to Jon Gilbey!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(apologies for the multiple exclamation marks – I’m in shock)
Trevor
20.Jan.2017 12:02pm
Hopefully 15 weeks won’t be long enough for him to undo the 2+ years of excellent work that Phil Jordan put in to sort PFI mess out.
Jim Moody
20.Jan.2017 11:24am
As expected, a coalition of the right with the extreme right. And it’s not, despite weasel words to the contrary, a ‘caretaker’ Tory administration. It’s a full-blown, rightwing council with no holds barred when it comes to the rights and lives of the majority of Islanders. When Tory central government says ‘jump’ to cut what Island folk need, the Tory council response will be – what? – how high?
Amanda BH
20.Jan.2017 11:26am
This is hardly a cross chamber alliance. These are the same people who apparently all agreed to vote together against the Indies last year.
A true cross chamber alliance would be including Indies and Labour, but then again, I can’t imagine them wanting to be associated with the ‘Nasty Party’
Vix Lowthion
20.Jan.2017 11:37am
UKIP in charge of planning and housing and homelessness? Well that is an end to the incredible support for looking after 5 Syrian families fleeing conflict. All the equipment, funding and work put into doing our bit on the island – I cannot believe that UKIP will welcome immigrants in need.
I am very concerned that some of these ‘Independent Group’ are facilitating a UKIP member of the Executive. They have certainly laid their cards on the table as Conservative supporters and voters must remember this in May.
Very worrying, but now it is clear who and what direction we are up against. Bring on May 2017!
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 12:25pm
I have concerns about a few of the choices, due to pecuniary interests and/or lack of experience.
Please don’t confuse the Individual Members Group with the Independent Group.
Vix Lowthion
20.Jan.2017 1:02pm
I’m afraid the electorate is bound to confuse them.
wightgeek
20.Jan.2017 11:40am
I’ve pulled my neck muscles due to excessive head shaking.
tiki
20.Jan.2017 11:42am
I wouldn’t worry too much, they’ll all be out on their ear come May. ‘Individual Member Group’ – that’s a joke. Is it any wonder the electorate and cynical and fed up with politics.
Nitonia
20.Jan.2017 11:50am
UKIP with a position of responsibility. This is an extremely dark day for the Isle of Wight when someone who campaigns on the basis of xenophobia and prejudice is given the opportunity to do actual harm.
Margie
20.Jan.2017 12:01pm
I am incredibly worried about this and fear the Tory leader has made a huge error of judgement.
From memory, wasn’t Councillor Pitcher very much against helping the refugee families?
How the heck did he get put in charge of housing and homelessness?
Suruk the Slayer
20.Jan.2017 12:04pm
Wow!
A Kipper in charge of housing. A bloke from a party whose own parliamentary candidate left because he cited it was undemocratic and because of its new leader’s extreme views.
And Whitehouse in charge of children’s services? Anyone else getting images of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 12:28pm
And I thought the day was going to be bad enough with the crowning of the Trump!
Also note Cllr Whittle in charge of tourism and business development??? Obviously no conflict of interest whatsoever with his many businesses.
Also lest we forget he was convicted of selling unsafe and counterfeit goods only a few years back.
Plus the 2 ‘independents’ (arf, arf) who promised to resign rather than support a political group.
So many men with outstanding morals, principles and integrity. Here are some petards, please hoist yourselves with them…
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 12:33pm
Call them ‘Individuals’. They haven’t been Independent since they were fired from the Executive due to their failed coup with the Cons.
Alan Price
20.Jan.2017 2:40pm
I don’t believe they had a ‘failed’ coup Louisa, the two former independent counsellors disagreed with Ian Stephens over numerous matters, and to protect their integrity they resigned.
The ‘coup’ attempt is a lie fabricated by the media/independent group to create a smoke screen, and deflect blame away from the then ruling administration, and pass it on to Cllr Priest & Gilbey!
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 2:43pm
I appreciate that’s the story they put out to cover their actions.
I’ve told you the truth as I know it.
steve stubbings
20.Jan.2017 2:46pm
No, Alan, you’re quite wrong. Richard Priest attempted a coup in the autumn of 2014, and failed.
I’m sure I’m not the only one who kept the emails.
If I’m lying, let him sue me.
Alan Price
20.Jan.2017 2:53pm
Using all that free time you now have wisely i see Steve ;)
What will you do after May when you have no meetings to attend aswell?
retired hack
20.Jan.2017 2:55pm
Always a bad sign when folk start positing a conspiracy involving the media
steve stubbings
20.Jan.2017 3:04pm
I’m sure I’ll find something, Alan. Many thanks for your concern. ;-)
Out of interest, I was trawling back through OTW reports from Autumn of 2014 when I came across this comment:
“20.Sep.2014 1:37pm
I cannot help but be profoundly impressed by the way Cllr Chapman avoided splitting the infinitive in his phrase ‘subsequently to traduce’ ;-)…
and to express a certain admiration for the way in which Cllr Whitehouse posts under his own name. This is more than can be said of the other Conservative councillors who regularly contribute to the discussion here.”
My admiration was misplaced, the new portfolio holder for Children’s services doesn’t ALWAYS post under his own name, does he?
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 3:04pm
Luisa, I appreciate you are sensitive to such things but I was clearly being sarcastic!
It would be most unfortunate if those emails were leaked somehow – I’m assuming they didn’t use Council email accounts, otherwise someone could FOI them??
Suona
20.Jan.2017 12:19pm
Wonderful! Wonderful!
I thought yesterday when Stewart offered to help Wightlink out with their fire, 2 hours after it had been put out, he has fallen head first into a trap.
And now the rest of the nsties have fallen in on top of him.
I think they have just enough time totally to disgrace themselves before it is election time.
the spy
20.Jan.2017 12:30pm
How many of our councilors that have changed allegiance that adopted the bell principals will carry out what signed up for and resign .It makes you wonder where we conned by the indies from the stat of the administration .
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 12:35pm
Don’t judge the Indie group based on the actions of those in the IMG. There is a reason that they are no longer part of our group.
the spy
20.Jan.2017 12:43pm
The indie groups needs a name for the Mays elections not just indie group any candidate could use that name as it is not a registered party
But if you are independent how can you form a group the electorate has been sucked it once and will not work again
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 1:21pm
Technically we are the Island Independent Group. We are not a political party and are not registered. There is no Party machine behind us so come election time we are alone apart from any help we give to each other.
I don’t see why there is such a resistance the the idea that people with no allegiance to a Party can’t come together with shared ideals for the Island.
Vix Lowthion
20.Jan.2017 1:26pm
What is a ‘party machine’? Most of the rest of us, in a party and group of like mindeds, rely on friends and supporters too.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 1:46pm
Vix, I know you say the Green Party are different and I’m sure you are.
But for the Conservatives it means Party HQ providing election materials, professional photographs and glossy leaflets, campaign funding and volunteers that you’ve never met being rounded up from outside of the ward to knock on doors and deliver those leaflets.
Geoff Lumley
20.Jan.2017 3:10pm
As a member of a major national party I produce and publish my own literature, do my own door-knocking at election time (I do loads in between anyway), and only rely on half a dozen local friends both in and outside the party to do deliveries. Hardly a machine.
retired hack
20.Jan.2017 12:31pm
Cllr Stewart needs to tell us – preferably today – whether, as a result of the the coalition he has entered into with UKIP, and the placing of Cllr Pitcher in charge of housing and homelessness, the Council’s policy is now to deny shelter to the five families of Syrian refugees, as Cllr Pithier has advocated. It’s a simple yes or no question.
Sally Perry
20.Jan.2017 12:45pm
I have already asked Cllr Pitcher to confirm his position on the Resettlement Programme. Awaiting his response, but will also ask DS.
Sally Perry
20.Jan.2017 1:07pm
Cllr Pitcher has told OnTheWight,
Vix Lowthion
20.Jan.2017 1:24pm
Questioning the legitimacy of families fleeing from conflict. Straight from the worst of the Daily Mail.
retired hack
20.Jan.2017 1:31pm
Cllr Pitcher has either not read the papers for the most recent Executive, or has not understood them. If he had he would know that Individual refugees relocated under the scheme are identified by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.
Are we now to have UKIP second-guessing the UNHCR? Has Dave Stewart authorised the spouting of this nonsense?
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 1:53pm
Dave Stewart won’t be able to answer before Conservative HQ has written him a press statement.
retired hack
20.Jan.2017 2:58pm
How dare HQ steal that job from the papal nit?
Potentate
20.Jan.2017 12:42pm
Love it! The left unites, this must be a great arrangement. Rejoice, the good ship Isle of Wight has been steadied.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 12:49pm
Somebody is channeling the spirit of Cllr Whittaker, I mean Whitehouse.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 12:48pm
I am not and never have been a member of ANY political party. This is a serious question by someone who genuinely does not know the answer.
Are these council executive jobs really well paid? It seems to me that most Councillors, of all political persuasion, give up a HUGE amount of time, for very little ‘remuneration’.
I genuinely worry that we hurl such awful vitriol at them at times that nobody of any talent (unless they have the skin of a rhino) will want to do these jobs? Again I genuinely don’t know, perhaps the council would run fine if we didn’t have elected members, but I don’t think so?
I am sure that talented and capable people are put off ‘public service’ because of the levels of abuse the position seems to attract. Perhaps we get the council that we deserve, only populated by those who actually don’t care at all what other people think. I#m pretty sure that excludes a very significant proportion of the population.
Perhaps we all need to disagree with each others views with a little less bile and abuse.
Man in Black
20.Jan.2017 1:06pm
Perhaps I have thicker skin than you Jon, but could you point out where the ‘bile and abuse’ is please?
I’ve just read through the comments and can’t see anything which fits that description.
Here are the members’ allowances btw
https://www.iwight.com/azservices/documents/1425-Members-Allowances15-16.pdf
JonPlatt
20.Jan.2017 4:40pm
I’ll give you one example. At the foot of this page is a derogatory comment about three councillors. One refers to Chris Whitehouse and his very public struggles with mental health problems following a family breakdown. Just to be clear, I have never met Chris. He has been nothing but supportive to me and we have exchanged a few emails. many of us have at some point in our lives suffered from mental health issues mush along the lines that Chris has. It must be incredibly difficult to have to go through that in the ‘public eye’ and then, when you are feeling much better to have it used against you in the future. I genuinely don’t know Chris, and I am sure that I don’t share all of his views, but it is extraordinarily unkind to suggest that his past struggles with mental health problems somehow makes him unfit for office. Let’s just remember that the man who was most responsible from cracking the enigma code took his own life, because of how unkind his own country treated him.
steve stubbings
20.Jan.2017 4:51pm
Jon,
Have you ever read OTW?
What you say would all be very reasonable if not for the fact that the man you have never met, who has been nothing but supportive of you and with whom you have exchanged a few emails, is one of those most inclined to malign others in the most vindictive and vicious
manner possible here and elsewhere.
Perhaps it’s got something to do with his mental health problems but does that make it all right?
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 6:14pm
Steve I can’t say that I have read any vicious comments by Chris Whitehouse. I do read a lot of onthewight articles but perhaps I have missed them. You will certainly know him better than me and perhaps there have been times when he has said things that were unkind and unhelpful. But that sort of makes my point. Perhaps EVERYONE needs to show a little more kindness and respect to their colleagues in the council. I appreciate that politics is not a business for the fainthearted but we seem to be in a situation where people are unable to work together due to ill-tempered and nasty comments. There is a comment on here, that if I understand it correctly, appears to be suggesting that Chris is in some way connected to the vile treatment of children by priests in the catholic church. I am a devout atheist but I find it abhorrent that someone would suggest that a man or woman of a particular faith is in some way tarred by the actions of others in their faith.
steve stubbings
20.Jan.2017 6:27pm
Jon, Here’s one for you then:
It was originally posted under the name David Whittaker for some, as yet unexplained, reason.
“Chris Whitehouse (not David Whittaker)
10.Dec.2016 10:05pm
What, Phil Jordan tried in “appallingly difficult circumstances”? The man is a complete and utter fraud and failure. We’re well rid. He is nasty and vindictive, promoting self over the common good at every opportunity.”
You don’t follow him on twitter?
no delusion
20.Jan.2017 6:33pm
Jon – Perhaps you have missed Cllr Whitehouse’s vitriolic comments as they have been posted under [part of comment removed by moderator] including the name of a former councillor currently in jail for sex offences.
Cllr Whitehouse has never offered any reasonable explanation for this, simply spouting some drivel about using the former councillors equipment – something which cannot be the case as all devices are wiped before being re-issued, and said post was made 2 years or so after the former councillor went to jail, a timeframe which would ensure that any automatic login would have expired.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 6:59pm
Jon Platt:
If you are referring to my comment I never made any such connection – any made is purely you’re doing.
I am was making a point about the hypocrisies involved and how just saying you follow a faith or have some commendation from them that it makes you a compassion or moral person.
He makes a big deal of being a Papal Knight and a catholic, so when his actions seem somewhat wanting by their standards it is our right to mock him for it.
At least I try to kind of subtle about it – at least compared to him. He literally shouts abuse and rants at people in the Council chamber. You really should visit.
Any particular reason you suddenly seem to be his best friend by the way?
Man in Black
20.Jan.2017 5:42pm
@ Jon – But the comment you’ve highlighted was added to the page a couple of hours AFTER you made reference to there being bile and abuse?
Btw, I don’t agree that fedupbritain’s comment is either abusive or full of bile.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 7:02pm
There appears to be 2 users posting as Jon Platt: one with a space between and this one without?
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 8:25pm
I’m not his ‘best friend’ as I say I have never met him BUT he took a stand AGAINST his own party and said it was outrageous that they were seeking to criminalise millions of parents in England and Wales. The case against me is being driven by a Conservative Secretary of State and I admire anyone who is prepared to say what they think is right even if that means being highly critical of their own party colleagues. Perhaps he is a very ‘divisive character’ and almost certainly we’d disagree on many things, but he spoke up for me when I was under the cosh so I will do likewise. As I said, if he chooses NOT to withdraw this appeal, it will not change one iota how I feel about the position he has taken and I will not criticise him.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 8:51pm
Crikey, your loyalty seems easily bought then. He only has to say one thing in favour of your stance and you spend all this time and effort defending a man who has repeatedly displayed extremely bad and dubious behaviour over years.
Behaviour you also seem ignorant of – so you don’t even know the actions or the man you are defending.
You don’t see how this raises suspicions on why you do this, on this day of all days – the day he becomes the Executive Member for Children Services???
Still, fair enough. It’s up to you. I’ll say no more about it. Probably.
Nitonia
20.Jan.2017 1:35pm
https://www.iwight.com/azservices/documents/1425-Members-Allowances15-16.pdf
Slightly out of date now though!
Sally Perry
20.Jan.2017 1:39pm
All members get a basic allowance of £7,700.
The following roles then get an additional special responsibility allowance:
Leader £15,400
Deputy Leader £9,625
Executive Member £7,700
Scrutiny Chair £7,700
Select Committee Chair £3,080
Audit Chair £3,080
Children’s Chair £3,080
Employment Chair £2,310
Planning Chair £6,160
Planning Vice Chair £1,540
Licensing Chair £4,620
Pension Fund Chair £1,540
Appeals Chair £1,540
Chairman of Council £5,390
Vice Chairman of Council £1,540
Leaders of Groups of 10 or more £1,540
Health Scrutiny Sub Committee £3,080
Hampshire Police and Crime Panel Chair £4,620
There is also a Dependant Carer’s Allowance, Travel and Subsistence Allowances and Exceptional Mobile Phone Allowance
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 1:50pm
Most of those SRAs are now soley with the Conservative-UKIP-IMG Alliance. They block-voted to give themselves the Chairs of all the committees they wanted back in May.
I’d pretty much have to conclude that they have ‘Full Control’ of the Council. There’s nothing ‘caretaker’ about it.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 1:56pm
*solely
okayanyway
20.Jan.2017 2:14pm
Virtually all the SRA’s were solely with the Indies for the last nearly four years were they not?
I see this a caretaker council. How can it be any different with barely three months till the election and I understand only a short time of that is allowed for actual council decisions??
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 2:19pm
Thanks for that Sally. So the leader gets around £23k for what must be a full time job. Less than the average Pizza Hut manager. Substantially less than a train driver. I appreciate that it ‘isn’t about the money’ but seriously, I’m amazed anyone even wants it. Is it not a poisoned chalice? Most of the revenue power resides in Whitehall and when you are unable to make the proverbial silk purse out of a sows ear, you get dogs abuse.
I’d like to see the Leader be REALLY bold and radical and put the decisions back in the hands of the electorate. We all want high quality services but few seem to want to pay for them. Yesterday Surrey CC announced a referendum on a 15% increase in council tax. We should do the same. You get what you pay for in life. If we want libraries and good schools etc, lets start funding them accordingly and that means more tax for all of us!
Vix Lowthion
20.Jan.2017 2:26pm
Watch it Jon! Referenda haven’t had a good press recently! ;)
I agree with your belief that people should be empowered. However they can only make a sound judgement when presented with the facts. For instance – woukd people vote for more tax for better schools, or would only the parents care and those who aren’t parents choose to pay less tax?
A large proportion of the electorate vote with themselves in mind – a natural response. But not one when in conjunction with referenda will definitely result in better funded public services. Rather funding for ones they personally use and less for the rest.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 8:32pm
Yes Vix it is true that people may well reject an increase in council tax BUT then they can’t complain that the services they are getting are poor. Democracy is a wonderful thing. You get what you vote for. Surrey CC is a very solidly Conservative council. The County has three Conservative cabinet members. If they can put it to the vote, so can the Isle of Wight.
Sally Perry
20.Jan.2017 2:33pm
You’re welcome, they are relatively small amounts given the responsibility (multi-million pound budgets) and hours needed to do the job properly.
From memory, when the Indies came into power in 2013, they halved the leader’s allowance.
The issue that low allowances can create is that potential candidates will consist of only retirees (nothing wrong with retirees, but better to have a mix of ages) or the independently wealthy.
The opportunity of attracting younger councillors who would carry out the role as a full time job, disappears.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 2:38pm
Jon, I think that you are being very gracious considering the way many might perceive your relationship with the Council.
I think it’s quite common for the Leader and senior Executives to put in at least 60 hours per week, 7 days per week. There are many meetings and emails and reports, and then your personal ward work on top of that. Holidays and family events come second, if at all.
The workload has no doubt contributed to the recent resignations of those who have worked extremely hard for the Island, yet with little appreciation or acknowledgement and with the opposition doing nothing to help and everything to criticise and obstruct.
I used to do a lot of 13 hour days in County Hall for an annual allowance of about £14,000. I could have earned more money for less work (and less hassle) doing a regular job. I actually took a pay cut when I gave up my former job to take it on.
Imagine trying to do those long, irregular hours around any other job.
We do it because we want to make a difference. Some do it for the kudos of being called ‘Councillor’ supposedly, but I’ve never understood that.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 3:39pm
Luisa I am sure that people have a perception that is very far from the reality. I very much respect ANYONE who stands for public office, especially a County Councillor role as it seems to me (I know very little I accept) that it is long hours for very little money and plenty of blame when things go wrong. I certainly wouldn’t do it, indeed I simply couldn’t because my mortgage and kids school fees are more than the highest paid councillor receives. I’d starve on what councillors are paid.
Just because the IW Council pursued (and continues to pursue me through the courts) does not change that I think MOST councillors give of their time, not in exchange for money, but because they want to improve the lives of the people in their area and that is commendable.
When I heard abut Jonathan Bacon’s resignation I sent him an email wishing him well and it was genuine and heartfelt. I have no axe to grind with anyone and certainly not Jonathan Bacon.
I’ve always thought that it is important to fight your corner if you believe in something and clearly Jonathan thought he was right to ‘seek clarity’ via the courts. Of course I felt equally strongly so I had to stand my ground. There is no hard feelings on my side!
Colin
20.Jan.2017 3:16pm
@ jon.
Er, schools funding and building now comes from central government. Libraries were paid for from council tax until the government slashed the money it gives to councils from our taxes leaving not a lot of alternative but to close many, as there were other legal priorities. We already pay high rates of taxes; VAT at 20%, excessive fuel duty, etc but the government prefers to fritter it away.
We already pay enough tax, thanks. The problem lies with central government wasting it.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 7:51pm
But WE can choose to fund OUR services surely? If council tax was increased 10 or 15% that money would stay here on the Island and could go a long way towards avoiding shocking and unacceptable cuts.
Then, as democracy requires, the people of the Isle of Wight can see the impact of central government cuts and at the next election express their support or condemnation at the ballot box.
Trust me I’ve just paid an enormous tax bill but a choice between cuts or an even bigger tax bill, I’d choose to pay more to get more. Last week my sister gave birth to triplets. They had to be born in Southampton because St Mary’s doesn’t have the people or capacity. The people on Southampton NHS were amazing… 20 highly trained brilliant doctors and nurses delivered the boys and a small army cared for them for the first week of their lives then yesterday three highly specialised ambulance crews returned them to the care of NICU at St Mary’s where they’re receiving amazing care. This sort of thing costs MASSIVE money and I for one want it to be available to all free at the point of need and that means we have to dig deep to fund these services.
East Cowes
20.Jan.2017 8:15pm
Jon Platt – first learn who funds what with what taxes. You are confusing pots of money and sources.
Also, many, many people on the island are in poverty or very low earning. Sure, increase the tax on the rich and make corporations pay their fair share of tax. But don’t tax the people who barely can feed themselves.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 8:36pm
Jon Platt – we have heard countless times how well you off for money but how about having some empathy for the masses of people here on the Island who earn well below the national average and yet still have to pay a sizeable percentage of that on increasing fewer and poorer quality public services.
You claim to fight for the little man, so why not for this? You really think the poorest in society should carry an increasingly heavy price for the recklessness in the banking industry and to further general income inequality?
Perhaps you live in a middle-class bubble and never see any poverty. Family trips to DisneyLand is an impossible dream for many many children on the Isle of Wight, some rarely even get off the Island.
So many cannot choose to pay what they do now, let alone any more.
It would be far fairer for the middle and higher earners to pay more income tax instead. You agree with that?
Colin
20.Jan.2017 1:54pm
@ jon
Perhaps you need to attend the council meetings that are open to the public.
Then you will see plenty of bile and abuse mixed in with the terminally boring with members droning on.
Some politicians do themselves no favours at all and get the response from the voters that they and their policies deserve.
For some politicians nationally it has become the norm to lie,to be evasive and disingenuous and this attitude has filtered through.
Thanks to the internet and better communications, the voters are able to respond to the issues of the day on the day.
As you well know, there are various channels open to challenge stuff as an individual you may not agree with and to give your views.
This forum is just one of those ways. Apart from the usual backbiting, politics and banter, I fail to see bile and abuse here.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 1:57pm
Yeah, you ain’t see bile and abuse until you have seen the Papal Knight in action!
Honestly – someone really should report him to the Pope.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 2:25pm
Just remember, for a moment, the 700-year-long Catholic-led Inquisition and the murder of innocent women during the witch trials.
Remember the Witch Finder General and his retractable pin to ensure the ‘guilt’ of his targets.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 2:40pm
Indeed. Plus of course in more recent times a significant number of their clergy do not have a good record in caring for children.
Perhaps he is the commensurate Catholic after all.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 5:21pm
I know some Catholics who are very kind, ethical and moral, in a calm and non-judgmental way.
I wouldn’t put them in the same class as someone once referred to on here as a ‘pantomine villain’ at all.
East Cowes
20.Jan.2017 12:55pm
Sounds like Stewart’s promise was as much of a “misturth” as Trump’s to drain the swamp and to put people with experience and the people’s interest at heart.
UKIP in charge of planning, housing and homelessness??
Rod Manley
20.Jan.2017 1:47pm
This may now be defined as a Conservative led coup.
Holdheadinhands
20.Jan.2017 2:14pm
I despair …. there are no words
fedupbritain
20.Jan.2017 3:05pm
Bloke who quit citing mental stress in charge of kids, bloke with a criminal record in charge of business development, and 40 year old bloke still living with his mum in charge of housing. Couldn’t make it up
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 5:22pm
Bloke in charge of Planning who has never served on the Planning Committee and is unlikely to have any grasp of either local or national planning policy.
nancyrowina
20.Jan.2017 5:30pm
We can kiss goodbye to a huge part of Westridge Farm next Tuesday then, tragic it really it is. That land has been farmland since before the Doomsday Book. It will be replaced with houses that are not affordable to first time buyers too, when the Island has a terrible shortage of one bedroomed Social Housing Flats.
nancyrowina
20.Jan.2017 5:25pm
It will not be possible to set a legal and balanced budget without increasing council tax, this is happening all over the country. I believe this has been central governments aim all along, to starve councils of money until they can’t provide vital services like Social Care, forcing them to raise council tax. They are trying to do what bought Thatcher’s government down with the poll tax, make people pay more to local government. On the bright side this did bring her government down in the 80’s, hopefully it will again next general election.
Luisa Hillard
20.Jan.2017 5:36pm
I wish that were true but according to a recent news story I read the Conservatives are polling their highest popularity ratings ever.
It makes no sense to me at all.
nancyrowina
20.Jan.2017 6:04pm
Polls often aren’t reliable though, it depends where they got the participants from. It also might all change when their voters start receiving their higher Council Tax bills.
Suruk the Slayer
20.Jan.2017 7:26pm
That is likely due to the double whammy of the Brexit and Corbyn effect.
You can expect the Tories’ popularity to plummet when the true reality of the cost of Brexit starts to bite people’s pockets but, unfortunately, this won’t happen by May (though, thankfully, it will by the 2020 General Election).
Corbyn is another issue. The bloke is completely out of touch and is giving votes away to the Tories and UKIP in equal measure.
And then, of course, there are the Lib Dems. Clegg consigned them to the wilderness by throwing his lot in with the Tories, then going back on his election pledge over tuition fees (which are going up another £250 a year, so his legacy is still biting). Can they make a comeback? I almost hope so as an antidote to the way the Tories and Labour are swinging harder to the right and left, but I think they are a spent force.
Frankly, I despair for the World, with the post-truth politics of hate in ascendency both here and in the US. Russia led by someone who is a dictator in all but name, and religious nutcases killing in the name of their personal fantasy figures.
Ian Young
20.Jan.2017 5:34pm
The new Executive may not be to my liking, but let us not forget that we are where we are today because other people, for whatever reason, simply walked way.
In 2013 the Independents knew full well that the only game in town was how best to deal with Central Government spending cuts.
The claim that they could “re-engineer” rather than cut has in part been proved correct, and for that they should be commended. Nevertheless over the past few weeks the various actions and decisions taken by the Group leadership have lead directly and almost unbelievably to the Tories once again taking control of our Council, something a bona fide Political Party would never have let happen.
Furthermore, any claim that the way forward in May is the election of an Independent administration is in all honesty now in tatters.
The Tories seem to have lost an election but still ended up in control, quite an achievement.
Truth be told you can’t open the door and then expect people not to enter the room, and you certainly can’t complain that, when given the opportunity, the Tories are filling their Executive with people from the Political right.
Mariner58
20.Jan.2017 5:56pm
There was no coup, the two leaders of the council suddenly ran away with out even advising their appointed executive. A budget however must still be set before the May elections, more of a poisoned chalice than a coup!
I’d thoroughly recommend a BBC radio programme ‘Bursting the Social Media Bubble’, available on the radio iPlayer to some of those posting here.
no delusion
20.Jan.2017 6:41pm
The budget has to be legal.
I suspect the former leader and deputy realised that a legal budget was impossible, and resigned to avoid committing a criminal act.
Geoff Lumley
20.Jan.2017 6:23pm
Surprised Cllr Whitehouse has not yet cancelled the Supreme Court case re. Jon Platt. I would have thought that would be his first populist action…….
no delusion
20.Jan.2017 6:39pm
He wouldn’t dare go against the DfE wishes, especially as they are paying.
I would imagine some sort of statement will be forthcoming saying that the Indies have taken us down this road, Whitehouse disagrees greatly with the Independent dogs, but unfortunately it is far too late to change course – however, after the elections in May, it will be another story and the sun will shine out of Whitehouses backside, leaving the waste material to come out of his mouth.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 6:54pm
Geoff I very much hope that he does but you won’t hear me criticising him if he doesn’t. I’m not at all sure that he can withdraw it without landing the IW taxpayer with the HUGE bill for this case so far. If he has a choice between withdrawal that lands the IW taxpayer with a bill, or pursuing me against his better judgment… I’d encourage him to see the case through to its conclusion. The bill for this could pay for 10 teachers. Indeed if they seek to withdraw in circumstances that will cost the IW taxpayer a single penny…. I will not consent to the withdrawal and I’m told they now need my consent to withdraw at this stage. Geoff can I ask you a straight and honest question. I have no idea what your personal position or your parties policy is on this issue. If you had the power to continue with this appeal or withdraw it, what would you do?
Geoff Lumley
20.Jan.2017 10:00pm
Jon. My personal position is that you are a victim of Michael Gove’s dreadful tenure as Education Secretary, who forced Council’s into the position of having to fine parents for reasonable non-attendance. That position is now being tested at the Government’s request. Your costs should also be covered by them.
Jon Platt
20.Jan.2017 11:22pm
Thank you Geoff and I could not agree more with you. I am genuinely worried about the costs position, not for myself (I secured an unconditional undertaking as to costs last week) but for the taxpayers of the IW who do NOT have an unconditional undertaking as to the cost of this. I am still working now on an agreement that would allow the IW to withdraw avoiding ALL costs implications for Island taxpayers, IF they choose to do so but, as I have made clear, I’d rather they saw this through (even if that meant I lost) than withdraw if there was a risk the DfE would leave the IW council taxpayer with this enormous bill.
nereus
20.Jan.2017 7:00pm
all this wailing ang gnashing of teeth suceeds in showing is that the younger generation are indeeed a snowflake generation. i am a pensioner i receive the maximum government pension i have some modest savings which are of course finite . All the conversation is directed towards the shortage of money available from central government and keeping the community charge down together with attendant loss of services. I almost forgot the rush of politicians wanting to appear as important people. having an executive in my mind debases my vote for my local councillor .
why not do what other councils are doing ask for an increase in money from the electorate. I live in a band D house i will willingly pay an extra £150 per annum if this improves services for the elderly and disabled . perhaps my neighbour will be less stressed about the care of her 90 year old mother.
perhaps the disabled guy down the streeet will have his life eased. Or the family with their mentally or physically disabled child feels better. It is down to us to help our community if it costs so be it .
The bickering and deplorable behavior of our representatives is saddening to me . public service was once that now it seem to be an excuse to stoke egos and gain cheap political points.
ErnestCitizen
20.Jan.2017 7:13pm
I’m glad you are comfortable financially but far too many of that ‘snowflake’ generation are not and have to rely on food banks just to survive.
I am also pleased to hear that you are fine with the increasing inequality, things like zero hour contracts (if they can even get work) and large sections of these ‘snowflakes’ never realistically owning their own homes.
That corporations and their elites owners continue to pay less and less tax whilst getting richer and richer must also be completely fine with you.
Enjoy your nice warm bubble, whilst the snowflakes suffer for your generation. No cheap Council homes for them!
steve stubbings
20.Jan.2017 7:19pm
Nereus
The big problem for us is the fact that the 3% addition to council tax specifically for adult social care which the Government has generously sanctioned local authorities to impose doesn’t even touch the sides. Sadly, the disabled guy down the street won’t be having his life eased any time soon.
Suruk the Slayer
21.Jan.2017 1:15am
I really detest the term “snowflake generation”, it is used too often and without cause by those who have no idea what life is like for young adults today.
You need to apologise.
Rod Manley
20.Jan.2017 7:08pm
This is a coup alright.
The first failed attempt came with Priest and Gilby. The process continued as the administration was left as a minority.
Pressure and stress and a court-case was the first blow with the rendering of Phil Jordan ineffective. Then Ian Stephens’s resignation left Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings out on a limb and there was nothing they could do.
The Conservative Party has maneuvered and used strategy to do so.
Coming to power of Stewart took place with Conservative Central Office advising in a back room with the local quislings exiting during the session to meet with their masters.
Geoff Lumley was ejected from the chamber so opposition’s voice was stifled.
Stewart has filled his executive with his close colleagues.
They will try to gain legitimacy with the May 7th elections but whatever the outcome the intention will be to secure rule.
What we have is a coup. This may appear as being by default but it is a coup nevertheless.They have seized control.
We should see it as direct rule from Central Office and should be treated as such. These Conservatives at local level are the direct representatives of Government not local representatives of the people.
The lines have been drawn between the citizens and the direct Government in our chamber.
They have stated that they will resolve the current £7.5m budget deficit through Austerity.They will implement neo-liberal policy.
We should resist and we should prepare to eject them in May.
Debbie Andre
20.Jan.2017 7:37pm
….and so it begins. One of their first actions is to increase the size of the executive from 5 members + the leader to 8 members + the leader costing the tax payer an extra £24,000. Jobs for the 8 boys and 1 girl in blue”? The five “Independent Members” have shown their true blue colours despite 2 of them pledging not to be part of any political party!
Rod Manley
20.Jan.2017 7:46pm
This is the problem with Representative Democracy (RD) and its derivative, the local constitution. The Council is not executive. An example was the overturning of the decision on devolution last year after the Council had rejected Bacon’s plan for Solent Devolved Government.The Council must have the final say. Also the first past the post system of RD easily allows for Party selected candidates. This in turn allows for Party coup.Now a budget will be a Conservative one.There will be no consultation and they will have no mandate to implement it. So because of coup, it will be arbitrary.It will be opposed.