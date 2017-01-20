The council share details of the newly formed Executive. It has been increased by three members. Ed

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Dave Stewart has named his Executive that will take care of the leadership of the authority until the local council elections in May 2017.

Councillor Stewart said:

“I am pleased to announce the team of members who will support and guide the council in the coming months. This cross-party team uphold my ambitions to provide professional leadership for the council in a caretaking capacity up to the local council elections in May. I know that they will act ethically and with integrity to provide the best possible service for Island residents, and to ensure that effective decisions and actions are taken as necessary. “Over the next few weeks, our focus will be upon the need to set and agree a robust council budget for 2017/18, which will be considered by the Full Council on 22 February. We will be working closely with council officers to address service needs and establish the best way forward for council services in relation to this and to meet the £7.5 million gap in council funding already identified. “Yesterday (19 January) we had a very productive and enlightening meeting with council officers about the budget; as a result I am confident that we will be able to lead the council to achieve our primary objective of setting a legal and balanced budget for next year.”

Image: Simon Haytack under CC BY 2.0