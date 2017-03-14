First outing of season brings mixed results for Ryde Rowing Club

Steve shares this latest news. Ed

There was a mixed set of results for the Wightlink Sponsored Ryde Rowing Club in their first competitive outing of the season – at the Christchurch Head of the Stour – a two mile timed event, raced over two divisions and staged last Sunday (12th March).

The Club’s best result came in the first Division from the Ladies Coastal Junior Four of Emily Pike, Kate Whitehurst, Courtney Edmonds and Catherine Murphy, coxed by Coach Micky Jenner who not only won their status event but were also produced the fastest time of any Coastal Ladies Four on the day beating the times of the Ladies Senior Coastal Fours.

The Club’s second Ladies Junior Coastal Four of Abi Locke, Julie Cole, Lisa Murphy and Becca Nigh – making her competitive debut rowing for the Club – with their Coach Allan Evans coxing – finished in fifth place in this event.

Men’s teams

Also racing in this Division was a Men’s IM3 coxed four of Dom Douglas, Joe Groves, Ben Toms and Joel Smith with young cox Dan Sanderson who performed particularly well in his first race at this level – as they finished in second place in their status.

The Club also had a Men’s Novice Coastal sculler – James Smith – racing in this division who finished in sixth place and a very young Men’s Novice Four of Josh Lee, Austin Smith, Tom Starkey, Ben Sanderson and cox Eirann McLlumpha who finished twelfth in a large field.

Division two

In the second division two of the successful coastal Junior Ladies Four – Kate Whitehurst and Courtney Edmonds raced in a Ladies Coastal Junior coxless pair – securing another first place for the Club and there was second place in his event for Men’s IM3 River Sculler – Dale Buckett and a fourth place for Men’s Novice Sculler Joel Smith.

Also racing in this division was a Men’s Coastal Junior Four of Jacob Redstone, Joe Groves, Ben Toms and Dom Douglas with Becca Nigh coxing who will be a little disappointed with their eighth place and the Ladies IM3 Coxed Four of Julie Cole, Abi Locke and Lisa and Catherine Murphy with young Dan Sanderson coxing once again who finished in third place.

Image: Coach Micky Jenner, Emily Pike, Courtney Edmonds, Kate Whitehurst and Catherine Murphy.