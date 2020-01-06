Five dead dolphins discovered in just two weeks on Isle of Wight coastline

Many Islanders will be shocked to hear that five dead dolphins have been discovered on Isle of Wight beaches in the last two weeks.

The deceased dolphins were found by St Lawrence resident Joe Truman during his walks along the coast.

Two were spotted along the coast at St. Lawrence just before Christmas, a few days ago he found one at Watershoot Bay, and today (Monday), Joe discovered two more at the end of Compton Bay.

Truman: “Very unusual”

Naturally, Joe has reported the findings to Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (more details below).

Joe told OnTheWight,

“It’s very unusual to find five dead dolphins along the south/south west coast within such a short space of time. “Speaking to the elders it’s kind of unheard of.”

Cause of death?

The unusual number of dead dolphins discovered along the coast has raised questions from some about the recent visit of the super-trawler, the FV Margiris.

OnTheWight will follow up with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue for any further light they may be able to shed on the unusual occurence.

To support the work of those protecting dolphins and other sealife, you may like donate to an endangered animal charities such as the WWF or British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

What to do if you find a dead cetacean

Sharing this extra info below from British Divers Marine Life Rescue to help readers who may discover dead sea mammals on the beach.

The Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme collect a wide range of data on each stranding found on UK shores. In the event that you discover a dead stranded animal, please contact the CSIP hotline and give a description of the following where possible:

location and date found

species and sex

overall length

condition of the animal

your contact details should further information be needed

Digital images are extremely helpful in the identification to species of strandings, as well as ascertaining whether the body may be suitable for post-mortem examination. If possible, please also forward any images that may have been taken with a digital camera or mobile phone.



CSIP have a produced a useful leaflet that can be downloaded by clicking here.



CSIP hotline: 0800 6520333. Callers are given a number of options to ensure they reach the correct department. You can also use this number to contact BDMLR as there is an option for live animal strandings that transfers directly.