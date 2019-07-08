Five Tales of the Sea comes to Ventnor Fringe: One performance only – Book now

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

Five Tales of the Sea

Enjoy music as never before! With new and exciting stories, ‘Five Tales’ is back.

Following last year’s fantastic Ventnor Fringe debut with ‘Five Tales of Love and Madness’, the team returns, exploring compelling ways for you to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful and moving classical music.

Starring international opera singer, Alice De Ville, accompanied by world-class pianist, James Longford, and featuring actor, Jon Gabriel Robbins, ‘Five Tales of the Sea’, re-imagines the recital for a modern audience combining highest-quality musical integrity with text, poetry and fun and exciting storytelling.

One performance only – don’t miss out!

Five Tales of the Sea takes place at 8pm on Saturday 27th July 2019, St Catherine’s church, 11 Church St, Ventnor, PO38 1SW.

Tickets are priced at £10 each and can be bought online via the Fringe Website, or by popping into Ventnor Exchange Box Office on Church Street.

See the Ventnor Fringe Website for full details and to book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

