Floating Bridge back in service this morning

According to the live feed the Bridge is in operation this morning. We’ll update you if we hear any more news today

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge 6 in the River Medina approaching East Cowes slipway

The Cowes Floating Bridge is back in service this morning (Monday).

Suspended over the weekend due to safety concerns about the prow cable, according to the live feed on the Floating Bridge Website, passengers are being accepted on to the Bridge this morning.

Inspection on Monday
On Friday night the Isle of Wight council had said,

“A temporary launch service will operate until engineers have inspected the vessel on Monday and any repairs are carried out.”

Find out more
You can also stay up to date with the Floating Bridge’s movements through the Floaty Finder Website and App.

We’ll update you if we hear any more news today.

Image: © With kind permission Emma Gee

Monday, 12th April, 2021 8:19am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2omC

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*