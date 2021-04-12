Floating Bridge back in service this morning

The Cowes Floating Bridge is back in service this morning (Monday).

Suspended over the weekend due to safety concerns about the prow cable, according to the live feed on the Floating Bridge Website, passengers are being accepted on to the Bridge this morning.

Inspection on Monday

On Friday night the Isle of Wight council had said,

“A temporary launch service will operate until engineers have inspected the vessel on Monday and any repairs are carried out.”

We’ll update you if we hear any more news today.

Image: © With kind permission Emma Gee