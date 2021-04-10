Cowes Floating Bridge suspended as ‘safety precaution’ over concerns about prow cable

The Cowes Floating Bridge is suspended yet again this weekend.
The Isle of Wight council say FB6 has been pulled from service because of concerns about the prow cable.
They say,
“The Cowes Floating bridge is withdrawn from service this weekend (10th and 11th April) as a safety precaution due to concerns regarding a prow cable.
“A temporary launch service will operate until engineers have inspected the vessel on Monday and any repairs are carried out.
“The Isle of Wight Council apologise for any inconvenience.”
The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes Karl Love (Ind) told News OnTheWight,
“Once again it’s off. Every time it’s off its costing Island taxpayers money.
“There is only one worthy solution. Replacing it.”
Saturday, 10th April, 2021 6:34am
By Sally Perry
