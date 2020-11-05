Which companies have been paid how much for ‘Professional Services’ and ‘Other Private Contractors’ for the Floating Bridge: Deep dive #6

Last week, over a series of articles News OnTheWight was able to break down the costs and income relating to the Cowes Floating Bridge over the last 26 months.

As explained in #5 of the series, we put some questions to the Isle of Wight council (IWC) about some of the costs incurred. It’s taken a week and several back and forths, but we’re pleased to say that we now have answers to (most) of the questions.

Breakdown of ‘Private Contractors’ costs

In the FOI response, IWC had stated that payments of some £848,405 over 26 months had been paid to ‘private contractors’. ‘Other private contractors’ had not been broken down.

After pushing for further information, News OnTheWight can now reveal the breakdown for ‘other private contractors’ as below.

Supplier Aug 2018 to Sep 2020 Grand Total £383,750 Mainstay Marine Solutions Ltd + £204,718 TransIQ Limited + £48,313 DMR Engineering (IW) Ltd £45,826 Marine and Risk Consultants Ltd £23,088 Shoreline Surveys Limited £21,200 Solent Marine Electrical £8,607 Wight Shipyard £6,700 GPC card £6,082 Richardson Yacht Services Ltd £4,836 Iron Brothers £4,115 Premier Solutions £3,037 MCM Construction Ltd £3,037 Tyco Fire & Integrated Solutions £3,000 Blueline Security Management Ltd £2,646 Parkeon Ltd £1,681 Reynolds & Read Ltd £1,442 Wight Noise Ltd £1,000 J A Dempsey Civil Eng Ltd [SB] £856 The Forge (IW) Ltd £798 ADT Fire and Security Plc £795 Brighstone Landscaping Ltd £580 Toney Hydraulic Services £389 Osel Enterprises Ltd £336 Signpost Express £327 Canark Marine Ltd £205 ID Verde Limited £180 Chant Lock & Security Service £164 Steve Porter Transport Ltd £67 The Sign Company £60 Seasafe Systems Ltd £51 adjustments (re: journals relating to miscode in earlier or later periods) -£11,513 Cowes Harbour Commission £1,120

‘Professional Services’

News OnTheWight also persisted in seeking more detail about costs filed under ‘Professional Services’.

IWC says these organisations provide technical, marine and Designated Person Ashore services to them –

Supplier Total Aug 2018 to Sep 2020 Grand Total £175,793 Canark Marine Ltd £1,200 Cornerstone Barristers £4,500 Cummins UK £386 GPC card £600 Lester Aldridge LLP £89,779 Longitude Engineering £56,387 Marine and Risk Consultants Limited £5,479 BDB Pitmans LLP £3,860 Systra Ltd £13,600

Banking fees

Banking fees of £16,953 seemed high, so we asked why that was. The spokesperson explained,

“As fewer transactions are carried out with cash there are higher transaction fees. In this case Stripe fees (Stripe is our third-party payment processor) are charged to GL code GL 434001 ‘Banking Fees’. “Stripe charge £0.20 per transaction plus 1.4% of transaction amount.”

Other costs

Medical Fees of £5,291 covered the ML5 Medical, a seafare’s medical, when doctors decide on fitness to work safely at sea.

Operational Equipment amounting to £75,956 was described as “All equipment purchased to facilitate the operation of the service”, but IWC failed to provide a breakdown of these costs.

Let’s not forget that all of this was kicked off thanks to a detailed Freedom of Information request made by the Floating Bridge Stakeholders’ and Engineers’ Group.

More on the way

