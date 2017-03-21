Floating bridge could be in service as early as 18th April says councillor (photo gallery)

At last week’s full council meeting, Cllr Ian Ward, gave members and update on delay of the Cowes Floating Bridge.

The floating bridge was originally scheduled to come back into service at the end of March, but was then officially delayed until early May.

Could be as early as 18th April

However, during his update (catch up with our coverage) at the council meeting, Cllr Ward stated that the new floating bridge could be back in action as early as 18th April.

He said the new floating bridge would be down on the Island by 3rd April and if all goes well, could be back in service on 18th April.

He added that it was dependent on construction of the slipway which is dependent on the tides – “the unknown factor” – but the fallback date would be 6th May if that can’t be achieved.

Built in Wales

As has been mentioned many times before, no businesses on the Isle of Wight bid for the tender to build the floating bridge.

It has been build by Mainstay Marine, who are based in Pembrokeshire, South Wales.

Fit for 21st Century

As you’ll see from the photos below, the new floating bridge is quite different in appearance to the one it’s replacing.

