Floating bridge could be in service as early as 18th April says councillor (photo gallery)

The new floating bridge is due on the Island on 3rd April and could be in service as early as the 18th April, Cllr Ward told members at last week’ full council meeting.

new floating bridge

At last week’s full council meeting, Cllr Ian Ward, gave members and update on delay of the Cowes Floating Bridge.

The floating bridge was originally scheduled to come back into service at the end of March, but was then officially delayed until early May.

Could be as early as 18th April
However, during his update (catch up with our coverage) at the council meeting, Cllr Ward stated that the new floating bridge could be back in action as early as 18th April.

He said the new floating bridge would be down on the Island by 3rd April and if all goes well, could be back in service on 18th April.

He added that it was dependent on construction of the slipway which is dependent on the tides – “the unknown factor” – but the fallback date would be 6th May if that can’t be achieved.

Built in Wales
As has been mentioned many times before, no businesses on the Isle of Wight bid for the tender to build the floating bridge.

It has been build by Mainstay Marine, who are based in Pembrokeshire, South Wales.

Fit for 21st Century
As you’ll see from the photos below, the new floating bridge is quite different in appearance to the one it’s replacing.

New Cowes Floating Bridge
Location map
Tuesday, 21st March, 2017 11:36am

By

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, North Wight, Roads, Travel

2 Comments

  1. davee


    21.Mar.2017 11:42am

    Like the wheels,no more tidal stranding then!!

  2. electrickery


    21.Mar.2017 1:36pm

    I like the third class accommodation outside on top! Cream teas to be served to the fortunate punters in the saloon?

    But we’re still missing some tricks here: I hope IWC has commissioned a commemorative postcard or folder showing past FBs as well as the build sequence of this one, with an option to have a photo taken in front of it, all for sale to tourists who are unlikely to see anything like it anywhere else.
    And where are the underwater turbines using tidal flow to power the FB electrics?

