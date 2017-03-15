Last full council meeting before May elections: Live reporting

Tonight sees the last full council meeting of the 39 Isle of Wight councillors before the 4th May local elections.
Members will be discussing
- Recommendation from the Audit Committee on Treasury management strategy (Paper B)
- A recommendation about Pension Fund Pooling from the Isle of Wight Pension Fund Committee (Paper C)
- A recommendation on Pay policy from the Employment Committee (Paper D)
- Suggested revisions to the Constitution (Paper E)
There will be the usual Executive reports and question as well as Motions from Cllr Lumley, Cllr Whitby-Smith and Cllr Jones-Evans.
Live updates
The agenda and links to papers
March 2017 Full Council Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Wednesday, 15th March, 2017 5:50pm
By Sally Perry
