Last full council meeting before May elections: Live reporting

Tonight sees the last full council meeting of the 39 Isle of Wight councillors before the 4th May local elections.

Members will be discussing

Recommendation from the Audit Committee on Treasury management strategy (Paper B)

A recommendation about Pension Fund Pooling from the Isle of Wight Pension Fund Committee (Paper C)

A recommendation on Pay policy from the Employment Committee (Paper D)

Suggested revisions to the Constitution (Paper E)

There will be the usual Executive reports and question as well as Motions from Cllr Lumley, Cllr Whitby-Smith and Cllr Jones-Evans.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

