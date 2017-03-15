Last full council meeting before May elections: Live reporting

Follow our live coverage from the comfort of your sofa or office. This will be the last full council meeting before the May elections as the Purdah period begins on 27th March.

county hall chamber

Tonight sees the last full council meeting of the 39 Isle of Wight councillors before the 4th May local elections.

Members will be discussing

  • Recommendation from the Audit Committee on Treasury management strategy (Paper B)
  • A recommendation about Pension Fund Pooling from the Isle of Wight Pension Fund Committee (Paper C)
  • A recommendation on Pay policy from the Employment Committee (Paper D)
  • Suggested revisions to the Constitution (Paper E)

There will be the usual Executive reports and question as well as Motions from Cllr Lumley, Cllr Whitby-Smith and Cllr Jones-Evans.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

The agenda and links to papers
