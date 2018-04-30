Floating bridge did not ‘hit GKN wall’, council tells OnTheWight (updated)

The council say that the suspension of the floating bridge is a precautionary measure due to a combination of wind and tide and counter claims that it hit a wall.

floating bridge ferry spy

The Cowes floating bridge was “temporarily suspended” this morning with the council citing it was due to not being able berth at East Cowes “due to a combination of wind and tide”.

Countering chatter circulating on the Internet claiming the suspension was due to “hitting wall in East Cowes”, a spokesperson for the council told OnTheWight,

“The Floating Bridge did not collide with GKN.

“The temporary suspension is a precautionary measure due to, as tweeted and posted on Facebook, a combination of wind and tide.”

According to the specification, the Vessel was to be designed so that the service could be maintained under the following combined environmental conditions:

Tidal Stream Southbound (flooding)4 knots
Tidal Stream Northbound (ebbing)5 knots
Wind Speed iwo vesselUp to 55knots steady wind
Max. Wave height0.5 metres

Image: © The excellent Ferry Spy

Monday, 30th April, 2018 12:10pm

By

YJC

I am willing to accept that I may be wrong, and my memory isn’t what it used to be, but I do not ever remember the old floating bridge ever being suspended for weather.

Vote Up130Vote Down
30, April 2018 12:36 pm
eastcowes
Not only are you correct that the old one was never suspended for weather, but the old smaller floating bridge also never got close to hitting a wall in East Cowes, or ramming straight on into a pile in Cowes. How does that pass health and safety when people are falling down when the floating bridge hits?? It’s not even a horrible tide or wind today –… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
30, April 2018 1:10 pm
kennie

I think the rumor of it “hitting the wall” came from an amature new source who purports to be a journalist.

Vote Up00Vote Down
30, April 2018 1:59 pm
davee
Talking of elf ‘and safety. I am surprised that no one has drawn attention to the positioning of the engine exhaust outlets on FB 6. The exhaust outlets are on the southern superstructure, just clear of the top edge, you can tell by the carbon staining on the hull. When the wind is from the south the exhaust fumes are blown straight across the vessel onto the… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
30, April 2018 2:02 pm
