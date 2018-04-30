The Cowes floating bridge was “temporarily suspended” this morning with the council citing it was due to not being able berth at East Cowes “due to a combination of wind and tide”.
Countering chatter circulating on the Internet claiming the suspension was due to “hitting wall in East Cowes”, a spokesperson for the council told OnTheWight,
“The Floating Bridge did not collide with GKN.
“The temporary suspension is a precautionary measure due to, as tweeted and posted on Facebook, a combination of wind and tide.”
Specifications
According to the specification, the Vessel was to be designed so that the service could be maintained under the following combined environmental conditions:
|Tidal Stream Southbound (flooding)
|4 knots
|Tidal Stream Northbound (ebbing)
|5 knots
|Wind Speed iwo vessel
|Up to 55knots steady wind
|Max. Wave height
|0.5 metres
Monday, 30th April, 2018
By Sally Perry
