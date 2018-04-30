The Cowes floating bridge was “temporarily suspended” this morning with the council citing it was due to not being able berth at East Cowes “due to a combination of wind and tide”.

Countering chatter circulating on the Internet claiming the suspension was due to “hitting wall in East Cowes”, a spokesperson for the council told OnTheWight,

“The Floating Bridge did not collide with GKN. “The temporary suspension is a precautionary measure due to, as tweeted and posted on Facebook, a combination of wind and tide.”

Specifications

According to the specification, the Vessel was to be designed so that the service could be maintained under the following combined environmental conditions:

Tidal Stream Southbound (flooding) 4 knots Tidal Stream Northbound (ebbing) 5 knots Wind Speed iwo vessel Up to 55knots steady wind Max. Wave height 0.5 metres

Article edit

Specification figures added

Image: © The excellent Ferry Spy

