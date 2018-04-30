Launderette dreams for former chemist

A former pharmacy on Carisbrooke Road, Newport, could be turned into a laundrette.

An application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Deven Thakrar to change the use of the former LloydsPharmacy – which, as reported by OnTheWight, closed in January.

The application states:

“The existing unit has been used for a chemist dispensary, but this has now ceased.”

Minor amendments

The application says the change of use will require very minor amendments to the existing site and will not alter the character of the building.

It adds:

“This is a much sought after service to Newport and in great need with the change in housing. “The drying facilities will be a great asset to the community.”

Have your say

The application is available for comments on the Isle of Wight Council’s website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: paulmiller under CC BY 2.0