Floating Bridge: ‘Full operational service’ to resume

The council share this latest update. Ed

Following the recent ‘low-tide’ pedestrian only operation of the Cowes floating bridge service, the floating bridge will return to full operational service on Saturday 8 July from 5am, as per its normal scheduled timetable.

Over the past week the floating bridge has undertaken testing while out of operation at low tide; operating effectively throughout.

Further chain depth survey

Next week, the chains will be further adjusted to obtain their optimum tension for operation and to ensure optimum clearance for other vessels using the river Medina, in consultation with Cowes Harbour Commission. A further survey of chain depth at all tide heights will then take place. The floating bridge will not need to be out of service for this.

The final phase of commissioning then will begin.

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“We’ve been really pleased with the more recent performance of the floating bridge, and would like to thank the community again for their patience while we’ve undertaken these necessary live tests. Again, I’d like to remind people that had this been anything other than a fixed piece of infrastructure, such tests would be have taken place elsewhere and in private, rather than in situ; but there was no other way in the case of our floating bridge. “We continue to work with partners, including the harbour commission, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency who have been involved throughout the entire process and have been satisfied at all stages of the project; from design to completion; to complete the commissioning of the vessel. “Moving into the final phase of commissioning requires that, as the client, the council is satisfied that all the snags have been rectified and that the floating bridge is deemed fit for purpose by all partners. At the end of the commissioning period, all being well, the floating bridge will officially become the property of the council. “Finally, I’d like to thank all those who have expressed an interest in this project. There are still some things that the community have helpfully pointed out about how the wider operation of the floating bridge service could be improved, which we are continuing to work on, including the pedestrian and traffic management at East Cowes. I’m looking forward to the end of this process and using this extraordinary service for many years to come.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

