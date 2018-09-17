Floating bridge: Noise minimising ‘shoe’ to be fitted this week

The bridge will be taken out of service later this week when the noise minimising shoe is fitted to the Cowes floating bridge.

floating bridge

The council share this latest news, Ed

Experts will fit a noise minimising ‘shoe’ to the Cowes floating bridge on Wednesday in the latest round of work to ensure the vessel is working at peak performance.

The rubber device, made by Wight Shipyard, will attach to the ramp on the West Cowes side of the floating bridge and, in conjunction with rubber matting installed earlier this month, it should further reduce noise and vibration when the bridge docks.

Our of service
To undertake the fitting, the floating bridge will be out of service from 7am to 7pm on Wednesday 19 September. The shoe will then be tested over the coming days to gauge its effectiveness.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“Work is progressing well on making sure the floating bride is the best possible service and one that is less noisy for residents living nearby.

“After the shoe is installed, it will be tested to make sure it does what it is designed to do and we look forward to receiving those results.

“We are confident that, along with the matting, this will do a great deal to lessen the noise of the bridge on the West Cowes side of the Medina.

“In addition, Wight Shipyard continues to work on designs to enable the floating bridge to be in operation in all tide conditions – the last major technical issue that needs to be overcome.

“We are sorry that the bridge will be out of service for a day while the shoe is fitted but this is a planned stop and one that will ultimately benefit local residents.”

Councillor Stewart added that the bridge continues to work well and in August it was in operation for 91.5 per cent of its scheduled operating hours.

Cost of ‘improvements’
The cost of the shoe is £8,106.

The cost of the 22mm Mini Mesh matting made by Dura Composite is £3,391.

Monday, 17th September, 2018 4:55pm

confidential

Like Cllr Stewart we also look look forward to seeing the results of the Leader’s latest attempt to commission this vessel and achieve its contract specification.
We also look forward to the day when this vessel will actually be able to cross the river on its own in all states of tide just like every previous Floating Bridge did for the last 150years or so.

17, September 2018 6:21 pm
confidential

The ‘floating bride’ ?
Anything to do with our Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Cowes peninsular?

17, September 2018 6:28 pm
eastcowes

Operating 91% of its scheduled time is the equivalent to the bridge not operating 1 out of every 10 crossings. Awful.

17, September 2018 6:35 pm
