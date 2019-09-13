Floating Bridge now out of service for longer than announced

The council share this latest update. Ed

The Cowes floating bridge will unfortunately be out of service until the end of next week, following a further assessment of works undertaken so far.

We had hoped that, following considerable progress to repair the prow and hinge mechanism on the vessel, we would have it in service earlier. However, following the assessment of work and parts required today, it is not a simple fix, as had been hoped.

Additional works

This is due to additional works being required as well as the supply and fitting of both standard and bespoke parts. Once the prow and hinge repairs have been completed, a crane will be used to lift the prow section back into place.

Both prows will then be tested and once this is satisfactorily completed, it is hoped the vessel will be back in service at the end of the week.

Passenger launch

The foot passenger launch will remain in place in the meantime, offering a shuttle service between 5am to 11pm daily, until the floating bridge is back in service.

We apologise again for the inconvenience and thank residents for their patience as well as the staff and engineers on site who are working as hard as they can to get the service back up and running.