Cowes Floating Bridge on revised timetable

The revised timetable will be in place over the next four nights but no reason for the change has been given as yet.

floating bridge suspended

A revised timetable for the Cowes floating bridge will be in place over the next four evenings.

The vessel will be limited to two return sailings per hour between 5pm and 8pm, starting tonight (Thursday).

It will leave on the hour and half hour from East Cowes, immediately returning from Cowes.

In addition, a launch boat will also be available for foot passengers throughout the affected period.

Thursday, 17th May, 2018 4:32pm

