Floating Bridge: Out for August at least, but Council don’t know if that’s long enough

The Cowes Floating Bridge was taken out of service in July for scheduled maintenance. Whilst undergoing tests prior to returning to service, a major fault with the hydraulic system has been identified.

The shipbuilders and their approved contractors investigated this and advised the council that the vessel could not return to service as originally planned.

Preliminary works

Arrangements have been made to remove some of the main components of the hydraulic system including the main drive and auxiliary pumps and motors, so they can be fully examined and inspected, cleaned and repaired in the workshops. This work will commence on Monday 10th August.

This work may identify yet unforeseen faults within the parts and appropriate replacements may be required.

Won’t know more until end August

A programme has been developed with our shipbuilders to carry out this work and by the end of August we will know the cause, extent of the issue, date for completion of the works and return to service.

Progress on the repairs, and the expected return to service will be closely monitored, and any changes will be communicated to the media and key stakeholders and posted on social media.

Passenger launch

The launch service for foot passengers will continue to operate from 0500 – 2300hrs (0630-2300hrs Sundays).

The Isle of Wight Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by this ongoing disruption to the service.