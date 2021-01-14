Floating Bridge out of service later this morning for more repairs

If you are having to cross the River Medina later this morning be aware of the service suspension. Details within

Floating Bridge and suspended sign at East Cowes

The Cowes floating bridge is due to be suspended today (Thursday) for “planned maintenance work” to replace a hydraulic hose on the west prow.

A foot passenger launch will be in service between 9.30am and 12.30pm for essential travel.

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told News OnTheWight,

At Tuesday night’s scrutiny meeting it was reported by Cllr Stewart that legal action is now taking place through a process of mediation and was unable to discuss this in any detail.

“I personally am more concerned about the future not the past.

“What actions are this administration going to take to replace the floating bridge in the immediate future? Despite offering a range of suggestions and solutions Cllr Peacey-Wilcox (Cowes) and I have yet to have any kind of reasonable response which can shine a light on the future and help our community to recover from the economic impact created by the floating bridge failures and that which are now impacting on Covid 19.”

Check the official Website to see the live camera feed to check whether the Bridge is working or not.

Image: © Cameron Palin

Thursday, 14th January, 2021 7:53am

By

