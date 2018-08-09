Floating bridge out of service second day in a row

For the second day this week, the Cowes floating bridge is out of service.

The service came to a halt at around 12.40pm today (Thursday). The Isle of Wight council say the suspension is due to a “mechanical issue”. Unconfirmed reports are that the failure is due to problem associated with south east prow lifting mechanism.

The Cowes floating bridge is currently out of service due to a mechanical issue. A foot passenger launch is in place. More information will be provided in due course. — IOW Council Official (@iwight) August 9, 2018

Second time this week

On Wednesday, huge queues formed in East Cowes when the bridge was suspended after becoming grounded.

Those intending to head to Cowes from the East for the Friday night firework display will be keeping their fingers crossed that the problem is swiftly resolved.

Ward: “Important we are provide people with good floating bridge service”

Just last week Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Lendy Cowes Week 2018 is a chance to showcase our Island and attract visitors to our shores. “It is, therefore, important that we are able to provide people with a good floating bridge service during this period.”

IWC response

OnTheWight got in touch with the IWC to ask exactly what the problem was, but have yet to hear back. We also asked what contingency would be in place in addition to the Jenny Boat, should the bridge not be fixed by Friday night.

Image: East Cowes Mayor, Peter Lloyd at the floating bridge

