Floating bridge out of service while problem wheels replaced

The Isle of Wight council have posted the following to their Facebook page about the Cowes Floating Bridge:

The floating bridge will be out of service from 7pm tonight (Wednesday) until 7am on Thursday for planned maintenance. It will also be out of service from 7pm tomorrow (Thursday) night until 7am on Friday. A foot passenger launch will be in place from 7pm until 10.30pm on both evenings and each morning as per the timetable up until 7am.

Work on wheels

It was mentioned by Cllr Ian Ward (the Cabinet member responsible) at last night’s Scrutiny Committee that two wheels were changed last week because “of an engineering problem with them” and this week the remaining wheels would be replaced “for an improved type”.

He said there are “engineering issues” and they “need to be refined” and also acknowledged there was still a noise issue with the ramp, which he said will be addressed within the next few weeks.

Cllr Ward also mentioned the issue with the chain heights, adding it only “happens at one particular tide, in one particular place and is no danger to shipping”.

Image: © Allan Marsh

