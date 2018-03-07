If you haven’t been able to attend any of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes talks so far, worry not, there are still three more talks and one panel discussion you can catch in the next few weeks (as well as all the excellent exhibitions).

The talks are a brilliant way to find out more about the fascinating lives of some of the Hidden Heroes of the Isle of Wight. Have a look at the upcoming talks below and let your friends know too.

John Dennett: Talk by Brian Greening

Thursday 8th March

Local historian Brian Greening will be giving a talk on John Dennett (1790-1832) Inventor of the life-saving rocket apparatus for conveying a rope from shore to shipwrecked crew.

Brian is a fantastic speaker with deep knowledge of Isle of Wight heritage.

Christopher Rhodes & Captain George Brigstocke: Talk by Mei Trow

Wednesday 14th March

Mei (MJ Trow) will be talking about two lesser known military characters from the Island.

Christopher Rhodes (third baronet) was born in Alverstone and became Lt. Colonel of the Essex Regiment. At the outbreak of war he was a spy for Claude Dansey’s Z system in the Netherlands and was on the Special Search List GB, a hitlist compiled by the SS in 1940. His second hero Captain George Brigstocke of Ryde almost certainly rode the Charge of the Heavy Brigade at Balaclava in 1854.

Hidden Heroes Panel Discussion

Wednesday 28th March

Our historians reconvene to discuss and debate the hidden heroes of the Isle of Wight past and present.

Charles Paterson: Talk by Rosemary Joy

Thursday 5th April

Rev Charles Paterson (read more here) was a keen photographer and a gifted amateur painter.

Remarkably, he also kept a log of the work that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed.

All the talks take place at Quay Arts in Newport starting at 7.30pm, with tickets just £5.

