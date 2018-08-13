Floating bridge service returns, with a little help from its friends

The Cowes floating bridge came back into service on Sunday afternoon following problems last week with a faulty prow hinge.

Remedial work was carried out to ensure the bridge could be used for foot passengers heading over on Friday night to Cowes for the fireworks and Red Arrows display.

A full repair of the faulty hinge took place on Saturday, allowing the bridge to go back into operation on Sunday.

Normal service resumed

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“Cowes floating bridge has resumed normal service following the repair of a faulty prow hinge. “Remedial work was carried out for the vessel to be back in service on Cowes firework night last Friday, before the full repair was completed on Saturday. The original issue arose on Thursday.”

Workboat assisting during ebb tide

They went on to add,

“A workboat, provided by Cowes harbourmaster and funded by the Isle of Wight Council, is also being used to assist the floating bridge during the ebb tide. “The boat helps to create a greater depth of water above the chains, meaning a back up passenger launch is no longer required at these times. “The council is working with East Cowes firm Wight Shipyard and shipbuilders Mainstay Marine to find a long-term solution to the issue.”

Breakdown in communication

The Isle of Wight council had said they would inform the public via social media, but failed to communicate the bridge was back in service.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight “scheduled social media posts alerting people to the timetable didn’t publish”.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

