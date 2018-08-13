Floating bridge service returns, with a little help from its friends

A full repair of the faulty hinge took place on Saturday, allowing the bridge to go back into operation on Sunday, but it requires a workboat to travel alongside it during the ebb tide.

Read and contribute to the 7 readers' comments ↓

floaty with workboat -

The Cowes floating bridge came back into service on Sunday afternoon following problems last week with a faulty prow hinge.

Remedial work was carried out to ensure the bridge could be used for foot passengers heading over on Friday night to Cowes for the fireworks and Red Arrows display.

A full repair of the faulty hinge took place on Saturday, allowing the bridge to go back into operation on Sunday.

Normal service resumed
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight,

“Cowes floating bridge has resumed normal service following the repair of a faulty prow hinge.

“Remedial work was carried out for the vessel to be back in service on Cowes firework night last Friday, before the full repair was completed on Saturday. The original issue arose on Thursday.”

Workboat assisting during ebb tide
They went on to add,

“A workboat, provided by Cowes harbourmaster and funded by the Isle of Wight Council, is also being used to assist the floating bridge during the ebb tide.

“The boat helps to create a greater depth of water above the chains, meaning a back up passenger launch is no longer required at these times.

“The council is working with East Cowes firm Wight Shipyard and shipbuilders Mainstay Marine to find a long-term solution to the issue.”

Breakdown in communication
The Isle of Wight council had said they would inform the public via social media, but failed to communicate the bridge was back in service.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told OnTheWight “scheduled social media posts alerting people to the timetable didn’t publish”.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 13th August, 2018 12:46pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2llQ

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

7 Comments on "Floating bridge service returns, with a little help from its friends"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
njb249

“A workboat, … funded by the Isle of Wight Council”. The IOWC does not fund anything, they spend our taxpayers money.

Vote Up40Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:26 pm
eastcowes
ludicrous!! This is the most ridiculous solution and looks a fright! Photos clearly show that the floating bridge is still landing far over so the pedestrian access is in the mud. Who is making these decisions? Have our local councillors been involved with the discussions? (Spoiler alert: no. They have been kept in the dark). And the Council’s press release said that they would update the website… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:28 pm
confidential
It is hard to believe that a vessel which has been procured by IWC staff at County Hall, using a design by the Naval Architects BCTQ, to undertake the simple function of crossing a river, which has been similarly crossed for some 150years, cannot operate without a second vessel to support it. What is the Chief Executive, Mr Metcalfe, who is the ‘Replacement Floating Bridge Project Sponsor,’… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:32 pm
CB500

“A workboat….funded by the Isle of Wight Council”

How about all of our incompetent Tory councillors give up their allowances and actually fund it rather than cutting services whilst putting up council tax?

Vote Up10Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:39 pm
johnr

Being as the designers should have known about the tidal flow etc why was it not fitted with side thrusters?

Vote Up00Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:28 pm
eastcowes

Does anyone know exactly what happened to the hinge(s), why it was “faulty”, and how it was fixed? This bridge also seems to have fewer hinges than the old bridge (amongst MANY other inferior differences!!) :-)

Vote Up00Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:50 pm
Billy

Jeezus!

Vote Up00Vote Down
13, August 2018 1:58 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*