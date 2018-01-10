Floating Bridge: Out of service for two nights

The bridge will be out of service for two nights this week in order for engineers to replace parts.

floating bridge chains

As part of the current trial period to look at potential ways to improve the performance of the floating bridge, it has been identified during routine maintenance that four guide wheels* would benefit from being replaced with toughened steel wheels, to increase durability.

As a result, in order for this to take place, the floating bridge will be out of service from tonight this week on the two following evenings:

Wednesday 10 January – 7pm to 10.30pm
Thursday 11 January – 7pm to 10.30pm.

The replacement foot passenger launch will be in operation on both evenings until 10.30pm.

*The guide wheels guide the chain through the chain trough, onto the main drive wheels and then back out of the vessel.

3 Comments on "Floating Bridge: Out of service for two nights"

johnr

Worn out already!! Never going to make 25 years, hasn’t even made 6 months continuous yet!

10, January 2018 10:47 am
eastcowes

This had been pointed out to them in May. Why has it taken this long to sort?

10, January 2018 10:49 am
electrickery

Wait for fresh complaints about noise!

10, January 2018 10:37 am
