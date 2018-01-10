The council share this latest news. Ed

As part of the current trial period to look at potential ways to improve the performance of the floating bridge, it has been identified during routine maintenance that four guide wheels* would benefit from being replaced with toughened steel wheels, to increase durability.

As a result, in order for this to take place, the floating bridge will be out of service from tonight this week on the two following evenings:

Wednesday 10 January – 7pm to 10.30pm

Thursday 11 January – 7pm to 10.30pm.

The replacement foot passenger launch will be in operation on both evenings until 10.30pm.

*The guide wheels guide the chain through the chain trough, onto the main drive wheels and then back out of the vessel.

