Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 January — 15 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : Near jct York Ave, o/s 28, o/s 26 : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Repair pot holes

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017401

Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Starting from o/s No.18 down to adj to No.72 Mayfield Road : Pell Lane-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017400

Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview

Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

11 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OUTSIDE DOVE COTTAGE UPPER LANE BRIGHSTONE IOW

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08894937

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 January — 25 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 43M EAST OF CULVERDEN HOUSE

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001282

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY

Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01

A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.BRE MAR TO OUTSIDE KIMBLEY HOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001278

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017421

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : From Colwell Rd Junction roundabout 230m south to junction of Granville Rd ML630094 : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630094 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017351

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393

B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78

Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.St CLARE TO OUTSIDE QUETTA `

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001279

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

12 January — 25 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017422

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01

Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001264

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE PINK GIN TO OUTSIDE HOLFIELD HOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001287

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458

Works description: replace broken ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 128M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD ON THREE GATES ROAD, COWES, PO31 7UP

Works description: COWES 461370 – NEW SITE PROVISION – To build new joint box in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT386WX01

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000391

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE – 406150 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI

Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909

Car Park Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP064) : Only Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017414

Car Park Market Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : ON THE NORTH WALL OF THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP067) : Adj Tudor House Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017416

Car Park Orchardleigh Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP059) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017413

Car Park Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP064) : Only Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017415

Car Park Vernon Meadow, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP060) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017411

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 1 NELSON PLACE TO O/S 22

Works description: EXCAVATE FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001178

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01

Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114878511-00691

Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966

Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW

Works description: REPLACING LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001270

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATE, IOW.

Works description: -Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484

Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 24 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9DQ

Works description: FRESHWATER – 426334 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR7CJMB01

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT .

Works description: UPGRADE WATER SUPPLY TO HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08936152

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 49a

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114879198-01368

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 59 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952950

The Sheilings, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 THE SHEILINGS FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIG

Works description: SUPPLY PIPE RELAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08956161

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plot Adj 29

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829

Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake

Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354