Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 January — 15 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : Near jct York Ave, o/s 28, o/s 26 : Crossways Road-East Cowes
Works description: Repair pot holes
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017401
Pell Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Starting from o/s No.18 down to adj to No.72 Mayfield Road : Pell Lane-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017400
Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview
Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
11 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE DOVE COTTAGE UPPER LANE BRIGHSTONE IOW
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08894937
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 January — 25 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 43M EAST OF CULVERDEN HOUSE
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001282
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY
Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01
A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.BRE MAR TO OUTSIDE KIMBLEY HOUSE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001278
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017421
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : From Colwell Rd Junction roundabout 230m south to junction of Granville Rd ML630094 : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630094 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017351
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393
B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78
Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.St CLARE TO OUTSIDE QUETTA `
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001279
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
12 January — 25 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017422
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01
Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001264
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE PINK GIN TO OUTSIDE HOLFIELD HOUSE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001287
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458
Works description: replace broken ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 128M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD ON THREE GATES ROAD, COWES, PO31 7UP
Works description: COWES 461370 – NEW SITE PROVISION – To build new joint box in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT386WX01
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000391
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE – 406150 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI
Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909
Car Park Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP064) : Only Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017414
Car Park Market Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : ON THE NORTH WALL OF THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP067) : Adj Tudor House Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017416
Car Park Orchardleigh Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP059) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017413
Car Park Shore Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP064) : Only Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017415
Car Park Vernon Meadow, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP060) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017411
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 1 NELSON PLACE TO O/S 22
Works description: EXCAVATE FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001178
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01
Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 January — 19 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114878511-00691
Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966
Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW
Works description: REPLACING LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001270
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATE, IOW.
Works description: -Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484
Parkway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 24 PARKWAY FRESHWATER PO40 9DQ
Works description: FRESHWATER – 426334 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR7CJMB01
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT .
Works description: UPGRADE WATER SUPPLY TO HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08936152
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 49a
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114879198-01368
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952950
The Sheilings, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 THE SHEILINGS FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIG
Works description: SUPPLY PIPE RELAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08956161
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plot Adj 29
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829
Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354
Wednesday, 10th January, 2018 7:36am
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fWp
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
